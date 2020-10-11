Showbiz 10: Parsons, Fox, Price, Sheeran and chicken pitta

Your weekend Showbiz 10 includes a princess with a bad aim, the perfect timing of Nicholas Parsons and Katie Price has more knackered TV’s than Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter.



SLICE OF ROYAL LIFE There’s an awful lot of Princess Diana documentaries on at the moment. One on Channel 5 tonight, another coming soon to Channel 4 so it makes a change to have a story from the other end of the royals – the pointless less. Only sadly this pointless royal had a sharp weapon to hand. Ed Sheeran’s manager has spoken for the first time on the Straight Up Podcast about how the singer’s face was ‘slashed’ (small cut) by a ceremonial sword during a swanky luvvie party. Princess Beatrice allegedly wielded the lethal weapon around, and in the process accidentally nicked Ed as she ‘knighted’ singer James Blunt Sheeran’s right-hand-man Stuart Camp recalled the evening he received a call from the Palace informing him of the soiree gone wrong. ‘I said, well, we’re not telling anyone anything. I’m not lying, just because someone’s a f**king idiot. Because they’re thinking, yeah, I will get paralytic and take a sword off the wall. You’re just asking for trouble.’ – Stuart Camp on the Straight Up Podcast

A ‘f**king idiot’ is possibly one of the nicest things anyone has said about Beatrice.

A QUIET SIDE OF PRICE

The showbiz gift that keeps on giving for all the wrong reasons, yes it’s our favourite glamour puss Katie Price.

Today, however, its a more serious news item that’s hit the entertainment pages this week as Price has spoken about aside to her son Harvey, the public doesn’t see.

Talking to Mirror Online she noted “I’m not saying it’s boring, but it’s just normal for me. It’s only when other people say, ‘I don’t know how you do it?’ And I’m like, ‘Really? What do you mean?'”

“But there is a side of Harvey that people don’t see… If you could see my house, people must think there are some real fights that go on in here – it’s not. it’s where Harvey headbutts the walls when there’s an advert on YouTube and it pisses him off, someone bangs a drawer or sneezes or he hasn’t got enough food on his plate, he will kick-off.

“I mean, the number of tellies I’ve gone through, they’re all outside, there’s about six of them and I’ve only been here since March. I’ve never shown this side where he kicks off, what it’s really like.”

18-year-old, Harvey who has never had a relationship with his biological father Dwight Yorke, has a number of health conditions, including autism, partial blindness and Prader-Willi Syndrome the tabloid noted.

PARSON KNOWS

Nicholas Parsons passing away in January this year has been described as ‘perfect timing’ by his long time friend and regular radio colleague Paul Merton.

Speaking to The Express newspaper the Just A Minute regular spoke of how Nicholas loved to work and had he lived through lockdown he would have been deeply unhappy being stuck inside.

“Maybe it’s a consolation that he went just before the pandemic struck. He would have been in a very vulnerable group, and not being able to work would have been something that he wouldn’t have enjoyed.

“Because the thing about Nicholas is, he never retired. So maybe, as ever, his timing was spot on.”

ADAMS REFLECTS

Nicola Adams, soon to be seen in happy surroundings of the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, this week discussed how scenes of domestic violence, resulting in the victims killing the perpetrator lead her to a dark place. Nicola spoke of how she had the urge to kill her dad when still just a child of nine due to his abuse of her and her mother. The boxer, now 37, appears to have watched the Jordash storyline in Brookside, that gave her the idea murder could be the answer to end their suffering. ‘He’d get violent with both of us. Because I have ADHD, when I was younger I was very hyperactive, so it was very, very hard for me to keep still, especially when he was watching TV… I remember saying to my mum: “It’s going to be OK, I’ve seen a way we can get rid of Dad on TV, I just don’t know where we’re going to put the body because our garden is concrete.” – Nicola Adams speaking to Mail Online

The discussion with her mother was enough for her to take action to get out of the situation without resorting to killing.

BARKING UP THE WRONG TREE

BBC Radio 2 listeners, and who is anyone to argue with them, have put U2’s ‘The Joshua Tree’ as the greatest album of the 1980s.

In a Beeb poll, conducted for the radio station to mark National Album Day on October 10th, the 1987 released LP was the favourite with listeners.

Dire Straits’ ‘Brothers In Arms’ was placed second, The Stone Roses‘ self-titled debut album took third and at fourth place was the late Michael Jackson‘s ‘Thriller’.

FOXED VIEWS

Actor turned spokesperson for people who have ‘unheard’ views such as ‘equality should mean equality, not special places in Sainsbury’s for black people’ has got himself into a bit of a issue over that topic.

Speaking on social media recently he said, ‘I won’t be shopping in your supermarket ever again while you promote racial segregation and discrimination. I sincerely hope others join me,’

However, it’s fair to say there were a fair few of social media users who didn’t agree with his comments one being Drag Race personality ‘Crystal’ who was shattered when he retorted to the drag queen’s condemning of his views by calling her a paedophile.

He has since deleted the entirely unfounded accusation, but now Crystal has taken legal action against Fox for the comments.

TIME FOR A SUNSET

It can be a force for good, but sadly it seems The Sun is often a force of evil. The number of lives it has ruined with ‘expose’ and its defunct sister paper The News of the World, is probably countless. There are a few however that stand out such as EastEnders actor David Scarboro killing himself after being hounded by the paper.

This was so much of a disgraceful act the BBC tried to get the press reigned in with stronger regulation, it obviously never happened, allowing for the phone-hacking scandal a decade later, that again saw the public calling for stronger press regulation, that once again didn’t happen.

Others facing intrusion included Leslie Grantham, Russell Harty – on his deathbed, Freddie Mercury and Stephen Gately. And this week The Apprentice former competitor Ruth Badger spoke out about The Sun.

“The Sun outed me as gay. I had journalists knocking on my nan’s door. I was already out to my family and friends – I had a long-term partner – but the level of intrusion was awful.” – Ruth Badger speaking to The Guardian

Maybe one day a government that isn’t able to be bought will finally do something about tabloid intrusion into people’s lives on topics that are most certainly not in the public interest and are just paper-selling tittle-tattle. Maybe then David Scarboro and Milly Dowler will have their justice.

PITTA PERVING

Catherine Tyldesley has spoken about how she was left ‘mortified’ while nibbling on her delicious chicken pitta.

It had nothing to do with the foot, but an unexpected free-porn-show right before her eyes. Having a darn good look, she provided a reasonably detailed account to her followers on social media.

The former Corrie actress regaled the incident,

“I am a bit mortified but I have to share it. It would only happen to me. There’s a car parked a bit further down and I was squinting thinking, I’m sure I can see movement in that car. There’s more than movement. The car in front is having casual adult cuddles at lunchtime.”

“And I’m just sat here having a gander with my chicken pitta. This would only happen to me. He’s going for gold there babes, I can’t bear it. It wasn’t pretty. They weren’t bendy, they looked a bit cumbersome. They looked like they probably sustained head injuries.”

Concerned for the public sex display being a little uncomfortable for them she even offered some advice.

“If you’re going to do it in a car, either borrow a bigger car or limber up first. It looked all kinds of awkward.”

RIP

Farwell this week to Reggae record producer Bunny Lee who passed aged 79, we also said goodbye to Twin Peaks actor Clark Middleton who died aged 63 and Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson died aged 76.

