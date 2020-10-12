BBC News in Uzbekistan bring Dunyo to screens

The Beeb announced today ‘a first for the corporation’ in Uzbekistan as BBC News Uzbek TV programme, Dunyo (The World), launched last weekend Uzbekistan TV channel, Sevimli. Presented by BBC News Uzbek journalists Luiza Iskandariy and Ibrat Safo, Dunyo is a weekly 15-minute magazine programme. “We are delighted with this very positive development in Uzbekistan and look forward to reaching new audiences through this exciting new agreement with Sevimli TV Channel.” – Simon Kendall, Director of Business Development, BBC World Service The format of the production focuses on human-interest stories and features from around the world. Dunyo is broadcast at 6 pm local time every Saturday and repeated between noon and 1 pm on Tuesdays.

The BBC note that the inaugural edition on Saturday 10 October, the programme featured a BBC correspondent’s trip to ancient Bukhara and reports on migrants struggling at the time of pandemic, the significant role of religion in the US elections, and the rooftop gardens of Paris.

“The launch of Dunyo is a milestone for our presence in Uzbekistan, allowing us to showcase the BBC’s global reporting to the viewers of a national TV channel, Sevimli. As the BBC News Uzbek digital reach is growing dynamically – especially on a visual platform such as YouTube – our presence on Sevimli will help bring BBC journalism to millions of homes in Uzbekistan.” – Khayrullo Fayz, BBC News Uzbek news editor

Sevimli TV has broadcast major TV works by BBC News Uzbek, including the documentary The Katta Langar Qur’an and the docudrama series In The Footsteps Of The Baburid Begums.

BBC News Uzbek offers content for Uzbek speakers in Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and the rest of the world, and is one of the largest international news providers in the region. BBC News Uzbek is part of the BBC World Service.