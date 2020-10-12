Hollyoaks anniversary to see McQueen family dramas and first episode rescreening

Hollyoaks 25th Birthday week will commence on Monday 19th October with big drama, big returns and big celebrations

As part of the celebrations, Hollyoaks has welcomed back iconic characters Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards), who will shock best friend, Tony (Nick Pickard) by ‘returning from the dead’ during the birthday episode when he roars back into the village on his motorbike.

Hollyoaks’ Birthday week centres around the much-loved McQueen family who are being blackmailed by a mystery tormentor via a macabre doll, which demands money or else their

darkest, criminal sins will be revealed.

Related Story: Hollyoaks’ 25th-anniversary photo album

Characters such as Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), Theresa (Jorgie Porter), Goldie (Chelsee Healey) and John Paul (James Sutton) will take centre stage as the family scramble to protect each other’s secrets, or else face time in prison.

On Friday 23 October, the first-ever episode will TX on E4 at 7pm, featuring a youthful Nick Pickard, Jeremy Edwards and Will Mellor (Jambo).

The episode was first broadcast in 1995, with the main cast of just seven artistes and written by show creator, Sir Phil Redmond, who has recently been awarded a knighthood in the Queen’s honours – announced last week.

KEY EPISODE LOWDOWN

Hollyoaks Birthday episode will air on Wednesday 21 October, E4 at 7pm

Hollyoaks Birthday episode will air on Thursday 22 October, Ch4 at 6:30pm.

First ever episode from 1995 to be rescreened on Friday 23 October, E4 at 7pm

Jorgie Porter’s first episode will air on Wednesday 14th October on E4’s first-look, and the following evening at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Jeremy Edwards’ return will be screened on E4 on Wednesday 21st October and on Thursday 22nd October at 6.40pm on Channel 5.