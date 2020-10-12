Website launches tips on dealing with online racism

As Black History Month continues, it seems a fitting time to look at one of the issues still a concern in 2020, racism.

A recent survey indicates that at least 60% of parents with children aged 14 to 18 reported them being bullied online. Of course, racism comes in many forms, and there is no one simple answer in fighting back from it.

This issue has lead to one website publishing ‘A Practical Guide to Fighting Racism Online in 2020’.

The site notes that racism is a global social problem with increased public visibility in recent years due to the emergence of the Internet.