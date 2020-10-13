Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 13th October

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.



Linda steps in when Gray fails to collect his kids from school. She takes the kids to the park to give Gray time to rest. When she returns to the house, Linda decides to help Gray by cleaning while he sleeps but when Gray realises Linda has cleaned Chantelle’s mug, he angrily flips out at Linda.

Meanwhile, Whitney’s QC has come down with food poisoning and everyone realises there is only one person who can step up for the final statements – Gray. A dishevelled Gray shows up at the court just in time but can he help Whitney?

Elsewhere, Lola tells Denise that Phil’s been seeing Raymond behind her back. Stacey gets into a pickle at the club when, while helping herself to some expensive booze, she is forced to hide from an amorous Martin and Ruby.

Dawn leaves Woodbine Cottage with a rucksack.

Billy angrily refuses Ellis’s apology.

Meanwhile, Leyla is shocked when Mandy reveals Bernice has given them both until 2.30pm tomorrow to get the salon money together and that whoever gets it first, will get the lease.

Tom confides in Romeo that he doesn’t want to hold Yazz back from achieving her ambitions. Later, Romeo is surprised when Cher asks him on a proper date.

Meanwhile, Warren, Felix and Brody scramble for a solution when the meeting with Cormac doesn’t go to plan. Later, Felix confides in Grace about the abuse he suffered at the care home. Brody is struggling with what happened at the garage and heads to the police station.

Elsewhere, with the mystery nurse’s encouragement, Liberty ends up breast-feeding her daughter and it only intensifies her feelings.

