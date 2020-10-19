Pick of the Plots: Monday 19th October

Eileen calls Mick from Streetcars but her actions backfire when Mick’s other half Erik shows up on the street and accuses Tim of having an affair with his husband. Meanwhile, Mary calls on Billy to perform an exorcism after she hears noises from the attic, assuming it’s the ghost of Pat Phelan. They’re left open mouthed when Todd appears.

Billy gives Todd a dressing down for abandoning Summer while Eileen diffuses the situation she created and explains to Erik that it was she who called him, not Tim. As the commotion escalates Paul heads over and Todd seizes the opportunity to cause trouble between Paul and Billy. Having had enough of Mick and Erik, Eileen reads Mick the riot act, stating that Todd isn’t worth his time or energy. Will Mick agree to call an end to their feud?

Meanwhile, Maria urges Gary to take the job with Ray. Gary sets out his stall to Ray and points out that with him on side, he’ll have an easier task persuading the locals to sell him their houses. Ray tells Gary that the contract is his and his first job is to get the Platts to sell up.

Elsewhere, David wonder how he is going to cope with Shona, with less help from Aaron. Gemma, Bernie and Chesney set out to find work, but Chesney is forced to turn down a job at the factory when they realise that there’ll be no one to look after the quads. With the final hearing date set, Leanne suggests to Steve they need to get the German doctors on side and call them as medical experts.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ben tells Callum that Phil’s been up all night and can’t get hold of Ellie. Callum asks DI Thompson for some info on Ellie, implying it will help him get close to Phil but he’s surprised by what he learns.

Meanwhile, Peter catches Ian hiding a letter and then sees him assure Max that money is on the way. Kathy is concerned to hear from Peter that Ian has borrowed some money and offers to re-mortgage the café to help her son, unaware that Ian has got there first. Later, Peter is looking for info, sure his dad is up to something and he learns the truth.

At the same time, Kathy is excited to have a match on her dating app – Iain. When Kathy’s asked out, Peter has to admit he lowered her age on the app.

Elsewhere, Mick is still pissed off with Shirley. Jay encourages Honey to go on a date and admits things haven’t been great between him and Lola lately.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Belle is back after her night at the police station. The Dingles begin to speculate over the identity of the new witness who has given evidence against Belle.

Realising she’s behind on her medication, Sam encourages Belle to take her pills, but the voice of Lisa tells her not to and Belle is obedient so doesn’t. Later, Cain and Moira see Jamie in the street and confront him.

Meanwhile, after returning to work in the garage, Dan finds himself stuck and unable to get up.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

The McQueens are all being blackmailed. When Nana calls for help, Mercedes and Theresa race to The Dog to find a macabre doll standing pride of place on the bar.

The electronic doll reads out the seven deadly sins and explains that if they don’t pay, each of their biggest secrets will be revealed and they’ll go to jail. The first sin will be ‘wrath’, but who does it belong to and who’s watching the McQueens?

Meanwhile, Verity is representing Diane in her divorce from Tony, and Edward encourages his daughter to play hard ball. At the same time, Sami offers to help struggling Tony.

Elsewhere, Victor tells Juliet to recruit more dealers. He spots little Ella in the village and orders Juliet to get her on board. Tom and Yazz realise they both want very different things.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.