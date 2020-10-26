Pick of the Plots: Monday 26th October

Ray asks Faye to be his hostess that evening when he will be entertaining some investors as Scott talks Johnny through the details of the robbery, revealing he’s carrying a gun. Scott tries to force a reluctant Johnny into the car but he suffers a MS attack and collapses.

Ray has a poker game in full swing when a masked Scott bursts into the bistro and brandishing his gun at Faye, demands that Ray and his mates hand over their cash. Johnny staggers to a phone box and reports the robbery to the police. Craig hears the call, aware he should wait for backup, but fearing for Faye’s safety, he enters the bistro. Grabbing the cash, Scott makes a dash for the door but Craig attacks him with a chair. The gun goes off and Craig slumps to the floor as Scott legs it.

Meanwhile, Nick assures Wendy that Oliver responds to sound and touch. Gail isn’t convinced, nor are the doctors who note that the afflicted tot is experiencing involuntary reflexes.

Elsewhere, Imran suggests to Alya that she could sell Yasmeen’s house to pay her legal fees. Gary’s quick to chip in and offers to put them in touch with a developer. Alya is shocked to find that Yasmeen has a number of loans in her name – Geoff’s doing and he owns half of the house too.

Also, Todd’s amused to hear that Eileen is meeting George and Mary for dinner and causes mischief.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Denise asks Jack if she can set up a bed for Raymond at his house but he is distracted as he finds a note from Amy’s teacher requesting a meeting that day. Later Jack seeks fatherly advice from Mitch who tells him to put his kids first. Jack tells Denise that she’s got to take care of Raymond but he can’t have Phil around when he needs to take care of Amy – being together won’t work.

Meanwhile, DI Thompson comes up with a plan for Callum to gain Phil’s trust, but Callum is worried it could backfire. Ben tells Callum he is worried he is putting too much on the line and later warns Phil to leave Callum out of his business. Later, Ellie arrives to collect her money from Phil but she receives a phone call about what has happened – Phil makes it clear he will set her up if he doesn’t get his son back.

Elsewhere, Max offers Linda a lunch shift at the restaurant. When Linda tells Mick about it he is indifferent but snaps at her when she presses him. Linda decides to take Max up on his offer while Tina confronts Mick about his snarky attitude.

Elsewhere, Sonia is ecstatic when she is gifted a car from one of her patients. Bobby asks Sharon and Max to be trustees of the Lucy Beale Foundation.Stacey and Kheerat agree their night together was nice, but they’re not looking for anything serious. Kheerat gives Stacey Chantelle’s job at the call centre.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Al spies Amelia trying to sell a handbag to Nicola, clocking it’s the same sort that was fraudulently charged to his credit card. He accuses Amelia of being the thief. When she dashes off, Al places a call, determined to get to the truth.

Later, Amelia offers to help Dan at the garage. She opens a car bonnet but the prop slips, the bonnet snaps shut and Amelia falls. Dan tries to spring to action, but his back spasms and he falls on the ground. Amelia gets up to help her dad but collapses unconscious.

Meanwhile, Meena is surprised to find a bouquet of flowers on her doorstep from Liam, unaware that Gabby is the one who has left them. Later, when Meena mentions the flowers and shows Leyla the card addressed from Liam, Leyla is horrified.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

A flash forward reveals a broken headlight on a car before the action reverts to two days earlier.

Sienna and Brody are still planning to leave, but Warren is suspicious about what they’re up to and warns Sienna and Brody not to double-cross him. Damon makes it obvious to Maxine that he has feelings for Liberty. Brody and Maxine encourage him to make a big romantic gesture, but how will Liberty react?

Meanwhile, Kurt has a meal plan business proposition for The Hutch. Mandy wants Darren to take a chance and Tony wonders whether it’ll help him to win back Diane. Sami feels threatened by a spark between Kurt and Verity.

Elsewhere, it looks like Cher could be the next target for the McQueens’ blackmailer when she finds a token from them in her handbag. Martine wants Mitchell and Scott to move into the flat.

The episode ends with a look ahead to two days later, with someone lying lifeless on the ground in front of the car.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.