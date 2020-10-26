This week in River City Poppy’s having a bad day and Kelly is still being tormented in Pobol y Cwm

This week in the BBC Scotland and S4C soaps.

Poppy’s day gets off to a bad start when she discovers her office has been graffitied with unnerving threats from her stalker. Determined not to react, she tries to get it cleaned up quickly – but Stevie urges his girlfriend to report it to the police.

Stevie enlists the help of Cameron to remove the graffiti and decides to challenge Poppy’s number one suspect – Ruby. Poppy urges Stevie to back off, convinced Ruby will make a mistake eventually.

Poppy’s day goes from bad to worse when she is accosted by sleazy gangster Tyler, and begins to question what part he plays in her stalking hell. As the day begins to take its toll on Poppy, she’s further disheartened when Stevie doubts her claims she was followed home.

Elsewhere, Angus is pleasantly surprised when a former school friend, Rebecca, turns up at the garage. Urged on by Bob, Angus decides to ask Rebecca out but worries he’s blown his chances by accidentally insulting her.

Determined to uncover the truth about Paul, Lenny sends Alex off to Brighton on a fact-finding mission – but keeps Rory in the dark. All the while, an unsettled Lenny watches Rory and Paul like a hawk knowing his actions could alienate his son all over again.

River City, Monday at 10pm on BBC Scotland and Tuesday at 8pm on BBC One Scotland

Mark goes on a date for the first time in a while and tries his best to make a good impression, but things take a turn as he starts getting to know his date. The malicious letters from an unknown author continue to torment Kelly.

Dani reaches the end of her tether when she sees the Parris blissfully ignorant of Jaclyn’s deceit, and decides that it’s time for Gerwyn to learn of his wife’s infidelity.

Ffion confronts Anita as she suspects her of sending Kelly the malicious letters.

Pobol y Cwm, Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm on S4C

It’s quite obvious that something is worrying Carys and Barry’s attempts to reconcile prove futile. Carys is pushed to the limits with Aled’s questions and she has no choice but to tell him the truth.

Following Mel’s advice, Kylie realises that she has to be honest with Iestyn, but it’s not an easy task.

John is shocked to see Mark arrive at the garage, and for the first time, he appreciates Sian’s concerns.

As Dani enjoys a successful date thanks to the dating app, some innocent questions from Rhys lead to an unexpected situation for both of them.

Rownd a Rownd, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25pm on S4C