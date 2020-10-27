Coronation Street recasts Summer Spellman

Summer returns from her Grandma’s next month and will now be played by new actress Harriet Bibby.

The switcheroo was prompted by the previous actress to portray Summer, Matilda Freeman’s desire to explore new opportunities.

“After three and a half lovely years I felt it was time for a change and I’m excited to be starting that next chapter with a new role,” Matilda said

With tensions already running high between Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) and Paul (Peter Ash) over Todd’s (Gareth Pierce) return, Summer’s arrival is bound to complicate matters as she struggles to forgive Todd for abandoning her and Billy three years ago.

Lincolnshire born actress Harriet trained at Alra North and has had roles in Doctors and Brassic.

“I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. My family have watched the show for years and I already feel part of the family. Matilda has wished me good luck, which was lovely! I’m looking forward to bringing Summer’s sass and sparkle to the screen.” – Harriet Bibby

Billy and Todd took Summer under their wing in 2017 when her adoptive father Drew (Tom Godwin) – an old flame of Billy’s – was diagnosed with terminal cancer.