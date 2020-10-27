Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 27th October

Needing to raise some cash, and with Suki keeping the pressure on over the rent increase, Kush sells Lily’s tablet. Later, Martin tells Kush he’s worried about his habit but Kush assures him its under control. When alone at Ruby’s, Kush steals money from the till but unbeknownst to him, somebody is watching him.

Meanwhile, Bobby’s obsession with washing his hands is growing. Later, Sharon tells Ian that Bobby asked her and Max to be trustees for the Lucy Beale foundation.

Hearing that Honey has a date, Kathy reflects on her date with Iain. Confidence bruised she confides in Peter who convinces her that she is too good for men like Iain anyway. Later, Billy bumps into Honey on the way to her date and expresses his concerns to Jay that Honey may get hurt.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Jamie is shocked when Tracy confesses to slashing his tyres, but Nate reminds him that he has no way to prove it.

Meanwhile, Amelia is out of reach.

Elsewhere, Gabby plays innocent.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

It’s one day before the car accident. Sienna and Brody plan to leave tomorrow. It’s up to Brody to steal Sophie and Sebastian’s passports from the garage safe.

Sienna encourages Liberty to go for it with Damon, hoping that if Liberty and Damon are together, they won’t mind that she and Brody have abandoned them. However, Liberty is still set on keeping Faith after speaking to her mystery nurse.

Meanwhile, Darren wants reassurance that Kurt’s venture is a safe bet. Mitchell and Scott start moving into the Deverauxs’, but Toby urges his granddad to stop them, wanting Martine to himself.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.