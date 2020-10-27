Star names revealed for second series of CBBC’s Celebrity Supply Teacher

A new roll-call of celebrities including Gemma Collins, Kimberley Walsh, Bruno Tonioli, Bobby Berk, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Courtney Act, Kadeena Cox and Sarah Gordy will take turns to inspire CBBC audiences with their favourite subjects.

The new series begins on November 16th and will feature a business lesson with TOWIE star Gemma Collins with tips on how to launch a brand, while YouTube inventor Colin Furze shows off his amazing shed and gives the inside track on creating amazing inventions from scratch.

“I might be Britain’s number one reality star and best loved diva but being a celebrity supply teacher has been fantastic. I have been passionate about business ever since I was a child. We were quite poor growing up, we didn’t have luxuries, and seeing my father set up his own business and seeing how our lives changed really motivated me to become a business person myself. I have loved passing on my top business tips learnt over the years to the next generation of entrepreneurs!” – Gemma Collins

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli introduces the Italian language using common phrases that can be used to order food in local Italian restaurants, while DJ Vick Hope talks about how language led to her big break in presenting before giving a rundown of her most useful words and phrases in French.

History and geography will be covered by Repair Shop guru, Jay Blades, Emmerdale actor James Moore and Neighbours star, Alan Fletcher. Jay gives a history lesson about two of his heroes of the past who left a profound and lasting impact on his community, Claudia Jones, the inspiration behind the Notting Hill Carnival, and Dr Harold Moody who campaigned against racial injustice in the UK. James talks about the history of disability while Alan’s geography lesson is all about his beloved homeland, looking at the unique animals, the indigenous Australian culture and the stunning landscape.

Girls Aloud and West End star, Kimberley Walsh, will give a unique singing lesson drawing on her many years as a professional, demonstrating vocal warm up techniques and how to sing one of her favourite songs from The Greatest Showman. Call The Midwife and The A Word actor, Sarah Gordy, gives her top tips for acting, including advice for overcoming nerves, and American actor and voice artist, Jacob Hopkins, shows how you can use your voice to greater effect.

Changing Rooms’ Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has got art covered as he reveals the secrets for painting the perfect portrait, while Bobby Berk, from Queer Eye, shows viewers how to transform a space on a tiny budget.

For science, well known celebrity chef and environmental campaigner, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, talks about recycling and focusses on the harm that single use plastics do to the planet, while ex-science teacher and comedian, Shazia Mirza, reveals how science is all around us by studying acids and alkalis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act will give a lesson around mental well-being, promoting kindness, acceptance and celebrating difference, and former Rugby pro Gareth Thomas will deliver a unique PE lesson.

“I was nervous about Celebrity Supply Teacher because of all the negative messages I had taken on over the years about queer people not being appropriate. But that is exactly why I should be teaching this lesson on kindness, acceptance and celebrating difference. I hope when people watch they realise that, however they feel on the inside they should shine on the outside, whatever that means for them. Hearing different stories fosters empathy, understanding and I think that’s a perfect lesson for young people!” – Courtney Act

The line-up also includes Paralympic gold medallist, Kadeena Cox, who will ponder, among other things, the nutrition that an athlete requires to get their body into peak fitness, while young jockey, Khadijah Mellah, talks about what it was like to win a major horse race aged just 19. And journalist and BBC Europe Editor, Katya Adler, will deliver an English lesson including advice on how to create and write a compelling news story and the dangers of fake news.

“Athletes have to train hard for success and not just on the track and in the gym. We have to be smart with our nutrition and make sure our bodies are getting everything they need. But I’m also a firm believer that we deserve the odd treat too! I love to bake and I find it a great way to relax, so I wanted to show how to bake something that I love to enjoy from time to time.” – Kadeena

Voiced by former Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, Celebrity Supply Teacher is made by BBC Children’s In-House Productions.