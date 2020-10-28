Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 28th October

Finding an old newspaper article about the robbery he was involved in years ago, Johnny heads out. An elderly lady later turns up on the street asking why Johnny was hanging round outside her house. Johnny asks after Grant who used to live there. Margaret reveals that Grant was her son, he survived a terrible robbery many years ago but it ruined his life and he died an alcoholic. Johnny’s devastated.

Squirming with shame, Johnny reveals his criminal past to Jenny, that he was once the getaway driver in a robbery. He admits that Scott was responsible for the bistro robbery and tried to force him into driving the car but he refused to be a part of it. Jenny is disgusted. Johnny resolves to put things right by shopping Scott to the police even if it means paying the price for something he did 30 years ago. However, when Scott calls at the Rovers and tells Emma he’s leaving for a new job in Kent, has Johnny been thrown a lifeline?

Meanwhile, Imran reckons the only way they can fund Yasmeen’s trial is if they can persuade Geoff to sell the house and use Yasmeen’s share of the money. With it apparent that he has no intention of selling the house, Alya asks Geoff about the loans, but he blames Yasmeen’s expensive tastes. In a bid to find out what he’s done with the money, Alya and Ryan decide to follow Geoff.

Elsewhere, Arthur tells Evelyn it’s best they call it a day. Putting on a brave face, Evelyn explains to Dev that her relationship is in the bin, her holiday cancelled and she’d like her job back. Dylan confides in Sean that his girlfriend has dumped him.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Charity is gutted when Vanessa opts to go back to her mum’s after the custody hearing.

Meanwhile, Andrea makes a decision.

Elsewhere, Dan is emotional.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sienna and Brody are about to leave, but Liberty turns up early for the naming ceremony she has arranged for Faith, where she plans to reveal that she’s keeping her baby. Brody and Sienna manage to distract everyone and make a run for it. However, Sienna has second thoughts when they get to the car.

Thinking that Sienna wants to stay for Warren, Brody gives her an ultimatum – they leave now, or they’re over. Will they leave before Warren catches up with them?

Meanwhile, Tom asks Romeo to be his best man and thinks Romeo should ask Cher to help with the best man speech. However, when she thinks she’s being played, she’s furious.

Elsewhere, Kurt promises to make Mandy famous when he asks her and Darren to produce an online advert for his meal plan business.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.