Pick of the Plots: Thursday 29th October

After a successful first date, Honey has a second date with Paul but unbeknownst to Honey, Paul spikes her drink.

Meanwhile, Ruby subtly tells Kush to return the money he stole and she’ll forget it ever happened but Kush denies it leaving Ruby furious. She goes straight to Kat, Stacey and Jean. Kat is defensive of Kush but Ruby accuses him of having a gambling addiction. Later Kush is ecstatic to tell Kat he has won £10,000, Kheerat overhears and asks Kush to join their poker nights but Kat doesn’t share the joy. Ruby visits Suki later to discuss a plan to run the Slaters out of Walford.

Elsewhere, Shirley tries to talk to Mick at The Vic but he snaps telling her she was never there for him when he needed her. Shirley yells at Mick to not to play the victim. Sonia is unsure what to do with her new car so Shirley offers her £3,000 for it but Mick’s disgusted pointing out it’s worth a lot more. When both Mick and Sonia leave, Shirley takes the car keys…

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Dawn asks Priya whether she’d be able to get her job back. Later, Priya questions Al on flirting with Chas.

Meanwhile, under emotional strain, Charity breaks down, telling Tracy that Vanessa is ignoring her and doesn’t want her any more. Later, Charity feels guilty.

Elsewhere, Moira has an emotional reunion with her brother but it soon turns sour.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Warren is out for blood.

Sienna is torn between being with Brody and leaving everything behind. Liberty is frantic when she learns that Sienna and Brody have run away with her daughter and decides to call the police.

Meanwhile, Romeo throws Tom a surprise early stag do, but Tom thinks he’s just trying to distract himself from Cher’s latest rejection.

Later, the outcome of the car crash is revealed.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.