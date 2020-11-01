Hywel is looking for forgiveness in Pobol y Cwm while Maggie is heartbroken in River City

This week in the BBC Scotland and S4C soaps.

Heartbroken to learn that Caitlin’s to be put into an induced coma, Maggie urges Ellie and Ruby to record messages to her. Ruby refuses, convinced Caitlin’s condition is karma.

With the weight of the world on her shoulders, Maggie self-medicates to numb her pain, lashing out at Ruby for being so selfish. Ruby finds an unlikely shoulder to cry on in AJ, but her words make him question whether Ellie has been honest about the night Joe was killed.

Elsewhere, Poppy feels isolated with no one believing her stalker was in the house watching her. Stevie tries to be supportive but his awkward behaviour makes Poppy question if he knows more than he’s letting on.

Poppy is stunned when Eve and Scarlett challenge her about nasty emails she sent them. Poppy protests her innocence, claiming she’s been hacked, but there is worse to come.

Jac is stung when Lou pushes her away and fears she’s going cold on their new relationship. After chatting with Sonny, Lou decides to be honest with Jac.

Angus urges best mate Bob to act upon his emotions and win back Kim’s affections. Together, the pair hatch a plan to repair Bob’s broken marriage.

River City, BBC Scotland, Monday at 10pm

Hywel thinks of a way to earn Gaynor’s forgiveness after he upsets her by paying for Ffion’s rehab. Tesni’s unprofessional behaviour enrages one of her clients as she comes face to face with him in Cwmderi.

Anita reluctantly accepts that it’s time to come clean to Kelly about the malicious letters. In a bid to save his sister’s marriage, Dylan tries persuading Jaclyn to stop contacting Garry and to focus on her relationship with Gerwyn.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm



Aled is frustrated with Carys’s decision about the baby, but an unexpected event will force her to face the truth and stop hiding.

When Kylie volunteers to help with the bonfire night arrangements, Iestyn misreads her offer not knowing that she has her own reasons for doing so.

The day of the winter fair has finally arrived and there is a lot of excitement over at the Iard. Jason doesn’t share Anest’s enthusiasm and this is really getting on her nerves. Luckily, Kylie is close by and willing to lend a hand, but Kylie obviously has more than helping out on her mind.

Sian is still nervous about venturing out but John manages to persuade her to attend the fair.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25pm

Pictured top: Pobol y Cwm, Pictured bottom: River City