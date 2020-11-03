Lucy Allan appointed Head of Continuing Drama at Lime Pictures

Lucy will also become Hollyoaks executive producer once Bryan Kirkwood has vacated the role.

“It’s a hugely exciting time to be joining Lime Pictures as Head of Continuing Drama. To arrive at Hollyoaks as it reaches its milestone of 25 years on screen was an opportunity too good to miss. Thanks to Bryan and his team I have inherited a show that is loved by its audience and I will relish the chance to move it forward into its next exciting chapter.” – Lucy Allan

As BBC Children’s In House Genre Lead for Drama Productions Lucy’s current slate includes The Worst Witch, Hetty Feather, The Dumping Ground and Get Even.

Lucy previously worked on Hollyoaks in the late 2000s during Bryan Kirkwood’s first stint as the show’s head honcho. She held the role of deputy producer from 2008 before taking over the saga as its series producer in January 2009. She was succeeded by Paul Marquess in January 2010.

She was also the assistant producer and producer for Hollyoaks’ spin-offs Hollyoaks: No Going Back and the first series of Hollyoaks Later.

“We are thrilled that Lucy is joining Lime Pictures as Executive Producer, Hollyoaks and Head of Continuing Drama. Lucy brings a passion for storytelling, a clarity of creative vision, has a great reputation for nurturing talent and is known for her ability to successfully lead large teams. Her extensive drama credentials also place her in prime position to engage the pre-watershed audience in ground-breaking ways.” – Claire Poyser and Kate Little, MDs of Lime Pictures

Channel 4’s Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick, noted of the appointment: “Lucy shares my passion for soap, and knows that shows like Hollyoaks are a vital part of the fabric of people’s living rooms. I am very much looking forward to seeing her deliver her creative vision for Hollyoaks.”