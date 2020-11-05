The Russell Howard Hour takes a look at the ongoing events stateside this evening with a US Election Special.

Cutting through the fake news with a bare minimum of Russian interference, Russell Howard is here to guide you through the fallout of the 2020 US Presidential Election with a special episode of his hour of comedy observations.

Most of the votes have been counted, however, the bell is still yet to be rung on who is triumphant with swing states hanging in the balance as the fierce battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is yet to be decided.

Confusion, accusations of count fixes and vote rigging, Russell will be going over the gruesome highlights of their respective campaigns and inviting some special guests to weigh in on the possible outcome.

No matter who wins, it’s not the end of the world… Is it?

The Russell Howard Hour: US Election Special, Sky One at 10pm