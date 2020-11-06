Pick of the Plots: Friday 6th November

Simon insists that he’d like to do an interview with Wendy in a bid to help Oliver’s case but when Wendy becomes distracted, Simon spies an opportunity to steal her dictaphone. Nick and Leanne playback Wendy’s interviews. What will they hear?

Meanwhile, Sally’s plan to move leaves Abi concerned. When Sally reveals that they’ve been offered the full asking price for No.4, Debbie urges her to accept it.

Elsewhere, Asha and Aadi round on Dev, accusing him of treating them both like children. Tim advises Dev to listen to what they have to say. When the twins reveal that they hate Oakhill School and want to return to Weatherfield High, Dev agrees to put the wheels in motion. Later, Corey tells Asha that now she’s got the pill, they should spend more quality time together.

Also, Sean tries to impress Dylan with his football knowledge. Michael visits Grace in prison, what does Grace have to tell him?

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Shirley continues to push Mick for answers on what has been bothering him, forcing him to delve into his childhood.

Meanwhile, Stuart and Rainie also have to face the music with their past transgressions leaving lasting effects on their relationship, can they move on and look to the future together?

EastEnders, Friday at 8.05pm on BBC One.

Chas is upset that Paddy didn’t come home last night. Is their relationship over?

Meanwhile, Nate gets a call, informing him that his plea hearing is tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Gabby is worried.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.