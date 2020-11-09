Pick of the Plots: Monday 9th November

Leanne and Steve are gutted to see that Wendy has taken Dr Howarth’s side. When Tracy arrives at the family court for Oliver’s hearing, Leanne makes it clear that neither she nor Nick are welcome. Tracy’s stung when Steve goes along with Leanne’s demands.

Dr Howarth tells the court that in her view, it would be an act of kindness and compassion to switch off Oliver’s life support. Later, Leanne knocks back a bottle of wine and suggests Steve take her to bed. However, coming to her senses, she apologises for making a pass at him. When Steve returns home, Tracy smells a rat and after getting the truth out of him, she confronts Leanne at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Billy tells Eileen and Nina that he’s expecting the bishop round to tell him whether he’s landed the position of archdeacon. Paul’s furious to discover that Todd has a job at the factory so in a bid to bolster team spirit, Sarah insists on taking the factory staff out for a curry. Later, the bishop offers Billy the position of archdeacon. Drunken Paul arrives at Billy’s flat, cracking lewd jokes and offers the bishop a beer. The bishop can’t escape fast enough.

Elsewhere, Sarah’s unimpressed by Adam’s attempts to chat up Alina. Sean and Michael return from a sales seminar on a high having secured the selling rights to a new range of beauty products.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Mick demands to know why Katy (Simone Lahbib) didn’t tell him about Frankie but he is stunned by her response – she tells him he is not Frankie’s dad. As Mick recounts what happened between them when he was in care, Katy refutes everything causing Mick to question his own memory.

Later, Tina is excited to see Katy but they’re interrupted when Katy receives a message from Frankie, who will only meet her if Mick is there too. Katy asks Mick to meet Frankie with her to put things right.

Meanwhile, Lola opens up to Honey about her relationship troubles with Jay revealing that she slept with Peter. Jay goes to Peter’s to confront him, but Lola has already warned Peter who avoids him. Lola and Jay come to blows but with Jay still furious he storms off to find Peter, leaving Lola terrified at what’s he’s going to do.

Elsewhere, Rainie and Stuart receive a message from the fertility clinic reminding them of their appointment the next day that they’d forgotten about. It puts the idea back in Rainie’s head and she tells Stuart she wants to go to the appointment.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Bear is exasperated when Paddy tells him that it’s over with Chas. However, something Al says throws Paddy. After overhearing Chas tell Eve how much she loves him, will Paddy admit his love for Chas?

Meanwhile, Nate and Tracy look at the envelope revealing their baby’s sex. They decide to save the moment and hold a reveal party instead. Nate admits to Lydia that he could be looking at two or three years in prison, rather than six months.

Elsewhere, Vinny is uneasy when Mandy tells him that she wants them to have their own place. Liam threatens Gabby over her admission last week.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Silas’s blackmail doll summons the McQueens together for an urgent announcement – £10,000 by the end of the day before the next sin of ‘greed’ is revealed.

John Paul asks James for the cash, but James wants something in return. He goes to see his best friend Nancy instead and she can tell that something is bothering him. However, John Paul is distracted by Kyle’s expensive-looking watch on the sideboard. Could he stoop so low?

Meanwhile, Luke brings Ollie back to the village after he is kicked out by his mum for stealing. Ollie goes to the Osbornes’ to apologise to Brooke, but when Nancy realises that Kyle’s watch is missing, she accuses the light-fingered teen.

Elsewhere, Sid’s life is on the line, with Victor questioning who grassed on Jordan and put his business under police scrutiny. Juliet tries to throw Jordan off the scent.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Sid tries to talk to Deborah about her obvious crush on him, but struggles to find the right time. Shak invites Bear and Sid to a party at Ruhma’s house while she’s away. Deborah overhears and is excited to join them, making things worse for Sid.

Bear pushes Sid to talk to Deborah and Sid eventually confronts her. Deborah denies having feelings for him, but is left heartbroken by Sid’s rejection.

Meanwhile, Emma teases Zara about her ASMR addiction, but Zara refuses to admit it. When Zara and Daniel make plans for after work, she fails to turn up. Daniel is furious when he finds her at the Mill, listening to Harper reading an erotic novel.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.