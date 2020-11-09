UK stars celebrate Icelandic ‘Fishmas’ tradition

Kimberley Walsh, Jenny Powell, Leyla Kazim and Tommy Brady Cook Up a Fishmas Feast

Celebrities and social media stars across the UK have joined in the newly invented Icelandic tradition of ‘Fishmas’, a twice weekly culinary celebration that heralds the Nordic country’s glorious bounty, now available at Waitrose.

Taking to Instagram to spread the Fishmas cheer, Kimberley Walsh and Jenny Powell are among the list of celebrities and influencers who have cooked up a Fishmas feast using delicious and sustainably sourced Icelandic seafood.

The celebrities showed off their cooking skills by creating recipes including Cod Ceviche, Fish & Chips and Fish Tacos found on Seafood from Iceland’s new Fishmas website –designed to promote the versatility of the nation’s seafood whilst maintaining the notorious tongue-in-cheek humour.

Former Team GB Kayaker, Tommy Brady, cooked up a storm on a beach in front of a Scottish castle whilst Loose Women panellist, Jenny Powell, spent quality time with her daughters as they playfully cooked together. Kimberley Walsh was seen tucking into her fish supper in her kitchen and Leyla Kazim produced a banquet of fish tacos and accompanying sides.

The new website features 10 Fishmas recipes for healthy and delicious family meals from the sustainable fishing shores of Iceland as well as a suggested accompanying playlist of Fishmas Carols including Cod Rest Ye Merry Fishermen, Deck the Halls with Boughs of Haddock and Hark! The Haddock Anglers Sing. The Seafood from Iceland team has even ‘discovered’ a Father Fishmas who keen to share his gifts with the people of the world, whether they have been naughty or nice.

Until now, Iceland’s long tradition of sustainable fishing in its pristine oceans combined with its state-of-the-art processing equipment has been the stuff of legend and celebrated primarily by the Icelandic people. Now the completely fabricated mouth-watering tradition is finally reaching the UK – and it’s beginning to look a lot like Fishmas.

Father Fishmas – pictured here making a list, checking his water purity levels (twice) – commented: “I’m delighted to bring our Fishmas traditions to the UK. Generation after generation, Icelandic fishermen have battled Arctic weather and formidable waves for the perfect catch. We don’t take that lightly. We treat our waters with respect as we know that a sustainable relationship with our marine resources is the key to our very existence. But more importantly, our fish tastes so yummy, it is too good not to share with our neighbours to the south – it’s all part of the Fishmas spirit. In Iceland we follow the ethos that the best way to spread Fishmas cheer is cooking a delicious fish supper for all to share. I’m really looking forward to coming to town.”

For more information about how to celebrate Fishmas at home with Iceland’s fresh produce visit: www.fishmas.com