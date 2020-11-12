Coronation Street and William Roache honoured with new Guinness World Records

As Coronation Street heads towards celebrating its 60th Anniversary on December 9th, the programme has proudly been presented with an updated certificate from Guinness World Records confirming it remains the longest running TV soap opera in the world.

“It was originally announced in 2009 that As the World Turns (CBS America) would be cancelled by September 2010 officially making the UK’s Coronation Street the world’s longest-running soap opera, and William the longest-serving soap actor.” – Guinness World Records

Cast member William Roache was also presented with his own unique record, noting he is the Longest serving TV soap star in the world, having debuted as Ken Barlow in Episode one.

Accepting the award on behalf of cast and crew, past and present, cast members Sally Dynevor and Joe Duttine noted their thanks and that the record-breaking 60 years on the air is no mean feat for a show which was originally only supposed to be on for 13 weeks

“I would like to thank Guinness World Records for this new award. I have been very fortunate to have been in this wonderful programme, Coronation Street, which has carried me into this world record and a lifetime of wonderful memories” – William Roache

Back in 2010, when Corrie got their first GWR

Sally Dynevor and Joe Duttine show off the 2020 certificate, while right back to 2010 and the cast with the first issue.

Launched at the Granada Television Quayside Studios in Manchester in December 1960 the series aimed to show everyday life in a working-class terraced street with a collection of believable characters of all ages and varying backgrounds.

Tony Warren, had seeped himself in the people and goings-on in Salford and took inspiration from the Northern world he knew to initially turn it into a sitcom pitched to the BBC, who never responded to his creation.

Luckily, while working as a staff writer for Granada Television, the regional ITV station for the North West his vision was heard and became originally the twice-weekly drama serial showcasing the lives of the residents of Coronation Street with the Rovers Return Inn at one end and the local shop at the other.

“On behalf of myself and all the team here in London we send you our congratulations on sixty incredibly entertaining years, at sixty years young you are officially amazing!” – Editor in Chief, Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday