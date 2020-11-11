Graham Norton is ‘So not Radio 2’

The comedian is departing the Beeb’s second national radio offering at the end of the year.

“For the past decade, Graham has made Saturday mornings his own on Radio 2. His sparkling interviews, as well as his brilliant shows from the Eurovision host city each May, have kept millions of listeners entertained each week. On behalf of the Radio 2 listeners, and everyone in Wogan House, we’d like to thank him and wish him the very best of luck for the future.” – Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2

BBC Radio 2 today announced that Graham Norton has decided to leave the network later this year. Ten years after presenting his first Saturday morning show for the station, Graham will present his last programme on Saturday 19 December 2020.

Graham joined Radio 2 in October 2010 to host the Saturday 10am – 1pm slot, taking over from Jonathan Ross. The show features an entertaining mix of music and celebrity guest interviews and over the years, Graham’s guests have included Kylie Minogue, JK Rowling, David Tennant and Tina Turner. Regular features include the Agony Aunt slot Grill Graham, with co-presenter Maria McErlane, and his pick of a cheesy song of the week, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Better.

“Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives. I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio. Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race the BBC continues to be my perfect tv home.” – Graham Norton

Norton became a notible UK personality following the launch of his Channel 4 chat show So Graham Norton in 1998. He later switched chatting over to the BBC, where his Friday night celebrity talk-fest continues.

Comedian, actor and presenter Graham also provides the TV coverage for the Eurovision Song Contest, has appeared in sitcom Father Ted and hosted a number of the Andrew Lloyd Webber search-for-a-star shows on BBC One.

“Graham Norton will be hugely missed on Saturday mornings on Radio 2, he is a first class broadcaster but I’m thrilled he’s committed to continuing to be a regular fixture on the BBC as the host of his hugely popular and award-winning The Graham Norton Show, the BBC’s coverage of Eurovision and Drag Race UK.” – Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer

New plans for the Saturday morning Radio 2 schedule will be announced in due course the Beeb note. In other BBC Radio news, a special edition of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show will air later this month. The format will take on an awards show with a difference to celebrate some of the weirdest and wonderful moments of 2020.

On Thursday 26 November Greg James’ morning show will be dedicated to the Lockdown Awards, a look back at some of Greg’s favourite moments from the past twelve months.