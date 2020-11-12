Brits believe reality shows such as Love Island discriminate against bald people – as the smash hit TV series has NEVER featured a bald or balding contestant in the UK.

A poll of 1,000 adults revealed a shocking 39 per cent believe reality dating shows like Love Island discriminate against balding men, while 45 per cent think they discriminate against women with thinning hair. One in three women want to see a balding man or woman win a TV reality show rather than a luscious-locked winner. Furthermore, 48 per cent of Brits feel that beauty standards are not inclusive of balding or bald people.

It also emerged that six in 10 women said hair loss or thinning hair plays a huge role in negatively affecting their confidence, while 41 per cent of men say the same.

The poll, commissioned by by Simone Thomas Wellness surveyed a cross-section of bald or hair loss sufferers and those without hair loss issues.

It also found three quarters of adults feel social media and dating apps have had a direct role in damaging their self-esteem, while 57 per cent said they were to blame for feeling more worried about their hair and losing their locks in the future. Despite this, 59 per cent of those polled claimed they would rather have a full head of hair than one million followers on social media.

“We treat thousands of people a year at my clinics from the UK, Europe and the Far East, including royalty, who are desperate for a solution and I’m not surprised after seeing these stats. We must be kinder and more inclusive when it comes to casting television shows and prove the point that baldness can still be viewed as attractive. Our clients are from various backgrounds with hair loss issues, scalp conditions and skin conditions. Most recently, we’ve seen a huge number of Covid-19 patients suffering with health issues and hair loss. We have treated children as young as five with hair loss issues, right up to people in their 90s. There is no limit when it comes to hair loss and how it makes you feel. But we can all do with working on our self-love more and boosting self-confidence, now more than ever.” – Simone Thomas, founder of Simone Thomas Wellness

The study also uncovered a new dating phenomenon, ‘hatfishing’ – a term used for someone who conceals their baldness under a hat on social media or dating apps. One in 10 Brits claim they have been hatfished while 40 per cent of women would feel they would go no further with a potential love interest if they were hatfished by them.

Of the women polled, 56 per cent admitted that they would prefer to date someone with a full head of hair, and 45 per cent would completely lose interest if their date had a combover. In fact, they would rather have a partner who has a low-paid job or a partner who can’t cook rather than one with a combover. And more than three quarters of men would prefer to date a woman with lustrous locks rather than thinning hair.

More than a quarter of adults also admitted that when scrolling through dating apps or meeting for a first date, they make a judgment on the person’s hair first. The study also found that 48 per cent of those polled would like to have hair loss treatment, while 12 per cent have used home remedies such as essential oils, olive oil or egg whites.

One in five of those polled, via OnePoll, also said they would consider having hair loss treatments as a solution to thinning hair after seeing celebrities having successful results.

Excessive hair loss can diminish the confidence of those it affects; large numbers of men, women, and children experience it for a number of reasons including genetics, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, illnesses, certain medical treatments, extreme stress, trauma, medications, pregnancy, childbirth, miscarriage, menopause, and harsh hair care products.

Further reading: https://simonethomaswellness.com/love-hair/