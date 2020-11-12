Pick of the Plots: Thursday 12th November

Kat and Phil head out for a cleaning job at the insurance company but will Phil agree to take part?

Determined to get to the bottom of what is bothering Mick, Tina asks Ian to give Mick a job and he eventually agrees to ask him to do a shift. Later whilst being back behind the bar, Mick’s mood darkens when Shirley arrives with Tina.

Tina tries to lighten the mood but when Katy is mentioned things escalate and Mick accidentally smashes a bottle of vodka leaving Ian furious. Mick realises that Tina set the job up.

Elsewhere, Jack, Denise and Raymond head to Raymond’s family church and Denise is delighted to see Raymond happy. After the service Denise speaks to the pastor about Raymond’s family.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Dawn gets a call and tells a man named Richard not to phone her again.

Meanwhile, Harriet tells Will that she has let Laurel know their wedding has been called off. Harriet has lied it’s due to money issues. Will continues to behave coldly towards Harriet.

Elsewhere, put out by the rejection, Meena is left furious and goes to confront David.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

After a confrontation with Jordan, Sid takes drugs and collapses in the alley, putting himself in harm’s way and leading to a life-changing series of events.

Meanwhile, Cher finds out that Romeo has been trying to make her jealous, but Tom and Yazz do their best to push the lovebirds together.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Ruhma is hurt when she finds out that Tanya is leaving. Shak tries to comfort her. The day only worsens for Ruhma when her advocate Janet turns up unannounced. She explains there’s been an anonymous tip off about Ruhma secretly harbouring a patient and her baby. Shak stands up for his mum and tells Janet she can have a look around the house: there’s no mother or baby here.

When Janet’s gone, Shak tells Ruhma to be more careful in the future. But Ruhma is furious that someone snitched on her and wants to confront the only person who knew her secret: Zara!

At the Mill, Valerie is looking forward to her Indian cooking class. Al decides to join her, so he can make a great home-made curry as a surprise for Lily.

Doctors, Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.