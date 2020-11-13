Coronation Street to introduce Jenny Connor’s stepdaughter Daisy

A new arrival spells trouble for Jenny when Daisy – the daughter of her ex husband – turns up on Coronation Street.

The character of Daisy Midgeley will be played by Charlotte Jordan.

“Daisy is full of fun and a serious minx to boot, the residents of Weatherfield better watch out!” – ITV Press Office

Jenny (Sally-Ann Matthews) and Daisy were close, but when Jenny’s son passed away and her marriage broke down she left that life behind.

However, they have always kept in touch and Jenny’s thrilled when Daisy arrives on the Street to visit, but as she makes herself at home in the Rovers it soon becomes clear that there’s a lot more to Daisy than her sweet name suggests.

Charlotte, whose previous credits include Netflix drama Free Rein, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such a well-beloved and iconic show like Corrie during its 60th anniversary and especially whilst living in such uncertain times.

“Daisy has been a delight to play so far with her lack of filter and flirty nature but there’s certainly more to her than meets the eye. I’m excited to flesh her out and see what lies ahead for hers and Jenny’s relationship.”

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod notes that while Daisy may present as ‘sweetness and light’ she also has the capacity to be ‘a maelstrom of minxy mischief’.

“Daisy revels in devilment and can be very self-serving, but she’s fiercely loyal to those she cares about – although her loyalties can change in a heartbeat.” – Iain MacLeod, Coronation Street Producer

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.