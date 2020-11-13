Pick of the Plots: Friday 13th November

Knowing that today’s the day that the Judge will announce her decision regarding Oliver, Tracy, Amy, Emma and Simon gather at No.1 and nervously await the news.

Steve and Leanne sit in silence as the Judge delivers her statement regarding Oliver’s situation. She concludes that it is in Oliver’s best interests that his life support be withdrawn. In the hospital, Toyah receives a call from an anguished Leanne and Sarah fights back her tears. It’s clear that Steve is more resigned to the situation than Leanne who wants to launch an appeal.

Natasha approaches Nick outside his flat and invites herself in for a cup of tea. Meanwhile, Steve and Leanne return to the hospital and head straight to Oliver’s room. Steve finally tells Leanne that they have to let Oliver go and he can’t back her in her decision to Appeal.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

No episode due to Children In Need

EastEnders, Friday at 8.05pm on BBC One.

Harriet panics when Laurel and Nicola reveal they’ve asked around and people are happy to help put money towards a budget wedding.

Meanwhile, Will finally snaps at Jamie for taunting him. Will punches Jamie in the face.

Elsewhere, Jimmy convinces Will to join him on a kayak adventure since Nicola turned him down.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.