Taskmaster success sees festive offering

Fans of Taskmaster are in for a festive treat.

The news of joy is that there will be a one-off Taskmaster festive special on Channel 4 after series ten of the hit comedy entertainment show enjoyed its best performance on record with its premiere in its brand-new primetime slot.

For the first time ever, the Task Cottage doors will be flung open to welcome five brand new faces from the worlds of TV, film, radio, journalism, and shiny floor entertainment, as the almighty Greg Davies sets ludicrous challenges with his Little Assistant scuttling in tow for this one-off festive special.

The festive well-known contestants are experts in their respective fields, and will be revealed in due course, but how will they compare in the most hard-fought, high stakes, most ridiculous game show on television?

The latest series launched on Channel 4 this October and the debut episode pulled in the show’s best performance on record – a consolidated audience of 3 million viewers, making it Channel 4’s biggest new title for young viewers this year.

The official Taskmaster Podcast, hosted by Ed Gamble, went to No.1 in the iTunes podcast charts immediately after its release, while #Taskmaster trended at No. 1 on Twitter throughout and following transmission of the series ten premiere.