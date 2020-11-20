How do you celebrate Christmas in a pandemic? With a socially distanced Christmas cracker…

Where The Trade Buys have launched a 2m Christmas Cracker to help families social distance this Christmas.

Where The Trade Buys, one of the UK’s leading online print outlets has developed the novel decoration in time for the festive season to help families maintain COVID-19 social distancing measures.

“The cracker was a specific request from a customer which we were more than happy to create. It’s also nice to be able to put a cheerful spin on two metres as we prepare for the festive season. The two-metre cracker will be a special, festive edition to our range and will be available for customers to order on request.” – Gary Peeling, chief executive officer at Where The Trade Buys

With the uncertainty of a Christmas in lockdown across the UK, the crackers could provide a welcome source of entertainment, with the option of personalisation and filling them with your own choice of gifts.

The two-metre Christmas cracker is part of a wider set of seasonal products, with ‘sitees’ – full-size cutouts that can join your family at the Christmas dinner table – in high-demand ahead of the Christmas rush.

“We have come up with a fantastic range of items that can easily be personalised via our website for Christmas which we believe will be more important than ever this year.” – Gary Peeling, chief executive officer at Where The Trade Buys

Personalised advent calendars, wrapping paper, and photo books are all among this year’s Christmas range, and Where The Trade Buys expects a surge in sales as families face a realistic prospect of spending the festive season away from loved ones.

For further information on all Where The Trade Buys products, visit https://www.wherethetradebuys.co.uk/