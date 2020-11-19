Pick of the Plots: Thursday 19th November

Tensions are frayed for Phil – but will he and the others get away with the heist?

Kim is taken aback when her nephew enters the room as she has not been kept in the loop by Denise. Kim encourages Denise to pursue her relationship with Jack – it’s clear there are still feelings there.

Elsewhere, Shirley persuades Gray to let Tina stay for a while.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

A vengeful Cain picks up a length of metal pipe, determined to do what needs to be done. Sam pleads with Moira to stop Cain doing something he’ll regret. Moira confronts Cain at the Dingle barn and struggles to get through to him over his latest revenge plan.

However, before Cain is given a chance to go through with his act of revenge, both he and Moira are locked in the barn by Mackenzie. Moira begs Cain to forgive her.

Meanwhile, Chas tries to get through to a drunken Charity. Mackenzie humiliates Charity.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Toby and Celeste battle to protect their secret as Martine, PC George Kiss and Mitchell get a little too close for comfort. It’s too late when Mitchell wanders into the garage.

Meanwhile, Brody is out of hospital, but worries that Sienna has become obsessive over Faith. When Damon and Liberty realise that Sienna has been following them, they order her to stay away. Desperate Sienna plays on Maxine’s heart strings and asks for her help to spend some time alone with Faith, behind Liberty and Brody’s backs.

Elsewhere, Theresa and Goldie confront Cleo about being the blackmailer.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Everyone is relieved to see Ruhma back at work.

Ruhma meets her new Supervisory Midwife, Doreen Winters (60s) who she finds intimidating and shares her frustrations with Al before telling Daniel that she’s not happy and is going to give it a week – Daniel encourages her to give Doreen a chance and believe in herself.

Elsewhere, Al is still processing his engagement to Lily.

Doctors, Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.