Ruby is optimistic in River City while Kelly makes a decision in Pobol y Cwm

This week in River City, Pobol y Cwm and Rownd a Rownd.

While Rory nurses a hangover from his date with Paul, Jessie notices that Lenny’s bed hasn’t been slept in. As the family grow increasingly concerned about his whereabouts, Paul attempts to distract them, worried they’ll suss he’s responsible for Lenny’s sudden disappearance.

When Lenny’s car is discovered abandoned Alex’s suspicions are raised, and he quickly turns his attentions to an increasingly cagey Paul.

Elsewhere, Angus is delighted when Rebecca turns up at the garage. In a desperate attempt to impress, Angus lies about all the fundraising for the NHS he’s been doing. When Kim overhears this she can’t resist having a little fun – at Angus’ expense.

Poppy reels when Tyler tells her Stevie threatened him. Furious, she storms into the Jailbirds to confront her boyfriend, who goes on the defensive. Stevie drowns his sorrows, confiding in Cameron how unhappy he is.

Ruby sets her sights on reopening the Tall Ship while her mother, Caitlin, fights Covid in hospital. However, when Maggie overhears Ruby being optimistic about Caitlin’s future, Maggie’s feels compelled to tell her the harsh reality of what really lies ahead for all the family.

River City, Monday, 10pm, BBC Scotland

Brenda and Iori return from Las Vegas with a secret plan to deceive everyone.

Mathew’s concern for Tesni creates problems in his new relationship with Izzy.

Dani throws herself into Tedi’s birthday party preparations in a bid to show everyone that she’s coping without Garry. After another row, Kelly comes to a decision which will have serious consequences for Sara.

Pobol y Cwm, Tuesday and Thursday, 8.00pm, S4C

It’s a difficult day for Kylie as she struggles to come to terms with the fact that Iestyn publicly announced that she is gay. Despite the fact that both Iestyn and Jason’s feelings have been hurt, they both forgive her and Kylie’s sights turn to the difficult task of telling Ken and Kay.

Mathew has a plan to teach both his father and spineless housemates a lesson, but how will Arthur fit in with the plans?

Sian feels much better now that Mark has stayed clear, but it becomes clear by the end of the day that Mark’s intentions have gone from bad to worse.

Rownd a Rownd, Tuesday and Thursday, 8.25pm, S4C

Pictured Top: River City, BBC Scotland, Pictured Bottom: Pobol y Cwm, S4C.