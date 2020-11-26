Emmerdale to introduce father and son duo Charles and Ethan

Emmerdale is set to welcome new characters; Charles and his son Ethan to be played by Kevin Mathurin (The One and Only Ivan, Rillington Place) and upcoming actor Emile John.

“I am over the moon to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. The show has always been a family favourite and my mum is a huge fan. The cast and crew have all been so welcoming and I am really looking forward to Charles’ storylines in the Village.” – Kevin Mathurin

Charles is a vicar and proves to be an instant hit with the villagers as well as a great support to Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton). Having inherited his father’s strong sense of justice, Ethan has worked hard to carve himself a successful law career.

Charles and Ethan will appear on screen in the coming months

Ethan is described as intelligent with a strong sense of justice

They are a close family, so when Ethan is wrongly accused of a crime he can count on his dad’s support. A run in with the Dingles ensues.

“Being given the opportunity to play Ethan is an absolute dream come true. I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility in articulating his struggle with truth and authenticity. I hope that the audience fully engage with him in the same way I have.” – Emile John

Emmerdale creative Sophie Roper teased that the pair are “set to send shockwaves through the village as they find themselves embroiled in a thought-provoking story with one of our most loved families.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm and Thursday at 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.