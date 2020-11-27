First Galton & Simpson Bursary issued by BBC Comedy

Grace Mulvey has been awarded the inaugural Galton & Simpson Bursary for Comedy Writing.

BBC Comedy Commissioning and the Mental Health Foundation today (Nov 27) announced the recipient of the inaugural Galton & Simpson Bursary for Comedy Writing.

“I am absolutely floored and beyond delighted to have won this bursary. Galton and Simpson epitomised the idea that comedy can be found in the toughest of times and we need comedy now more than ever. My dream of being a comedy writer now feels real.” – Grace Mulvey

Over 2,500 scripts were submitted for consideration with six entrants making a final shortlist. They were: Annabel Brightling, Tess Carruthers, Gareth Cunliffe & Chris Hannon, Kevin Curtis, Jon Stapley & Aaron Simmonds and ultimately winner Grace Mulvey.

Grace is a stand-up comedian and Improviser, who started her comedy career performing at Mob Theatre in her native Dublin as part of the improv team Mr Me Cocos and is also a writer and actor in sketch comedy double act Curved Comedy.

Grace was a finalist in the Vodafone Irish Comedian of the Year 2017 and was the headline act for the opening night of Ireland’s biggest festival, Electric Picnic before being included in Funny Women’s Ones to Watch 2019.

The bursary is a collaboration between the BBC and the Mental Health Foundation and is named after Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, one of the best-loved and most enduring writing partnerships in comedy history.

“Grace has achieved that winning combo of writing a raucously funny script first and foremost as well as shining a fresh light on areas and themes in life comedy hasn’t delved in to before. She’s a tremendously exciting new voice and a deserving recipient of the inaugural bursary in the name of two of comedy’s founding fathers.” – Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning at the BBC

