Lenny is still missing in River City, Eifion changes tactic in Pobol y Cwm and Sian is struggling to cope in Rownd a Rownd

The latest from the S4C and BBC Scotland serials…

Poppy awakes on the sofa after having a nightmare that her stalker was lurking in the shadows. Stevie comes back to check on her but Poppy is in an unforgiving mood following his confrontation with Tyler.

Later, Poppy confesses to Scarlett that she’s struggling to cope with the stalker’s attention. When her phone rings, Poppy is shocked when Scarlett gives the stalker a piece of her mind. However, Scarlett is shocked when Poppy admits she fears Stevie could be her stalker.

Elsewhere, Alex and Rory grow increasingly concerned about Lenny’s whereabouts. Convinced the Foulkes family could be involved, they target Dave as the weakest link, and Alex sets up a meeting to try and lure information out of him. All of this is witnessed by Paul who delights in knowing he’s really responsible.

Lou and Jac take the next big step in their relationship and move in together. However, Lou can’t shake her worries about her latest romance and turns to Sonny for some much-needed words of wisdom.

Kim is taken aback when Levi asks her on a date. Unsure why she’s so hesitant, Kim realises she’s quietly worried how Bob will take the news she’s moved on.

River City, BBC Scotland, Monday at 10pm

Tensions reach boiling point as Dani, Britt and Cassie fail to work together, and one of them is sacked. Mathew snaps as Eifion changes tactic in a bid to ruin his relationship with Izzy.

Dylan tries every trick in the book in order to stop Gerwyn from leaving Cwmderi and giving up on his marriage. Jason comes to a decision as to the future of selling APD.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8pm



John tries his best to help Sian cope with the terrible experience of being abducted by Mark, but Sian tries – and fails – to forget about it all.

As Kylie prepares to tell Ken and Kay about her sexuality, she faces an unexpected situation which forces her to act before she is truly ready. How will Ken and Kay take the news?

Arthur is more than willing to help Mathew when he goes to view a house that he is interested in buying, much to Philip’s disappointment.

Carys nervously awaits a letter with the date of her first scan. Iris is close to finding it first thing in the morning!

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25pm

Pictured top River City, Pictured bottom Pobol y Cwm