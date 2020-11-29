Coronation Street promo offers first look at 60th anniversary episodes

Coronation Street is treating fans to an early sneak peak at the drama that will unfold during the soap’s 60th Anniversary week next month. A dramatic new promo hints at what fans can look forward to in the three one hour episodes running on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the week of December 7th.

The anniversary week will see three storylines reach spectacular conclusions while starting off a new chains of events which will take the show into 2021 and beyond.

For months the nation has been gripped by the appalling abuse Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has inflicted upon his wife Yasmeen (Shelley King), which led to her lashing out at him with a broken bottle in fear. With Yasmeen on remand for attempted murder, the anniversary week will see the culmination of her trial. Will justice be done or is the nightmare only just beginning for Yasmeen and Alya (Sair Khan)?

Meanwhile Carla (Alison King) and Adam (Sam Robertson) battle to keep the shameful secret of their illicit night together, knowing that if the truth comes out it will ruin their lives and those around them. But nothing stays quiet for long in soap, and as the week progresses the web of lies and deceit they’ve created threatens to destroy them with shocking consequences.

At the centre of the anniversary drama is of course the street itself as the residents unite to save the cobbles from the dastardly dealings of Ray Crosby (Mark Frost). Having bought up most of the property and businesses in the area, Ray is ready to flatten the lot to make way for his new development. As the bulldozers arrive on the cobbles the race is on to save Britain’s most famous street.

The promo will air on ITV from Monday November 30th.