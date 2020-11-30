Kate Middleton’s blue sapphire and diamond ring tops popular engagement band poll

Kate Middleton’s blue sapphire and diamond ring has been voted the world’s most popular engagement band – closely followed by Meghan Markle’s diamond trilogy ring.

A study of 2,000 adults saw the Duchess of Cambridge’s famous ring – previously worn by her mother-in-law Princess Diana – take the top spot with a fifth of the vote. The 12-carat oval sapphire is surrounded by 14 natural diamonds and set on an 18k white gold band.

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring, which Prince Harry designed himself using a diamond from Botswana along with two others from Princess Diana’s personal jewellery collection, came second with 18 per cent.

Miley Cyrus’ diamond solitaire setting came third, with Hailey Bieber’s oval diamond ring and Beyonce’s 18 carat emerald cut diamond completing the top five.

The study, commissioned by the Natural Diamond Council, revealed that colourless white diamonds have stood the test of time with more than two thirds agreeing this would be their go-to colour.

Clarity (38 per cent) is considered the most important aspect of engagement diamonds, followed by the setting (36 per cent) and uniqueness (27 per cent). When it comes to size, the ideal was found to be 2.2 carats. And the most sought-after diamond cut is a ‘round brilliant’, showing that despite all the variety and choice available, a classic round large diamond is still the firm favourite.

“Kate Middleton’s ring is instantly recognisable with stunning white diamonds contrasting the strong blue colour of the sapphire. In the study, the colour blue was second – beaten only by white – as the most popular shade of diamond for an engagement ring. Pink diamonds – which came third in the list – are also having a ‘moment’ due to the recently closed Argyle diamond mine that has been the source of 90 per cent of pink diamonds in the world. Pink diamonds are extremely rare.” – Lisa Levinson, Natural Diamond Council

Of the engaged and married couples polled, 16 per cent admitted they were disappointed with their ring due to the diamond not being big enough (34 per cent) and because it wasn’t unique enough (27 per cent). But a safe 63 per cent chose their engagement ring together with their partner.

It also emerged a private jeweller was the most popular place to purchase an engagement diamond (24 per cent), above high street stores (20 per cent) and high-end jewellery brands (11 per cent).

The study, carried out via OnePoll, found the average engagement comes 26 months into a relationship.

Most popular celebrity engagement rings:

1. Kate Middleton’s oval blue sapphire engagement ring

2. Meghan Markle’s trilogy ring with a cushion cut centre diamond flanked by two smaller diamonds

3. Miley Cyrus’ solitaire setting ring

4. Hailey Bieber’s oval engagement ring

5. Beyonce’s 18 carat emerald cut diamond ring

6. Elizabeth Taylor’s Krupp diamond ring

7. Cardi B’s pear ring with two diamond halos

8. Demi Lovato’s multi-carat emerald cut ring with two smaller diamonds

9. Kim Kardashian’s 15-carat cushion-cut diamond ring

10. Paris Hilton’s Greene & Co 20 carat pear shaped diamond with smaller diamonds