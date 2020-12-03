Pick of the Plots: Thursday 3rd December

It’s the day of the Lucy Beale Award Ceremony and it’s all hands-on deck. Bobby is struggling to decide who to give the award to but Ian tells Bobby he knows who Lucy would have picked to win. As Bobby gets up to present the award, he makes a speech for his sister and Ian joins in.

Meanwhile, Linda tells Mick she’s not going to the award ceremony and points out how he’s made her feel recently. However, she later decides to go with Max to The Vic. Still angry with Ian, Tina tells Shirley what she has done. They head to The Vic, eager to witness Ian’s downfall.

Later, the big announcement is a shock to everyone. The Lucy Beale Award goes to… Max is concerned as to why Ian is so smug but it seems Ian is having the last laugh as he explains what he has done.

Also, Ben continues to brood on who grassed his family up. Phil has Sharon’s lawyers to worry about.

Nervous that Mandy might find out the truth, Paul decides to act. Liv realises that Paul is threatening her. With Liv trapped, the situation takes a turn when she suddenly feels dizzy and has a seizure. Paul helps Liv and she starts coming around. Will they come to an agreement?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie winds Moira up about her relationship, leading to her becoming concerned about Charity.

Elsewhere, Rishi announces that he’s going to use his pension pot to pay for Al and Priya’s wedding, leaving Al blindsided. Jai confronts Al for being a money grabber Al uses Jai’s outburst to his advantage and faux-nobly turns down Rishi’s offer to pay for the wedding.

Also, Meena spends the afternoon with David. Manpreet tears into Meena.

James discovers that Juliet is a drug dealer and comes up with a plan to free her from Victor’s clutches, but will it work?

Meanwhile, Mercedes is sure Silas is the one behind the blackmail and secretly asks PC George Kiss to help her track him down.

Elsewhere, Diane is jealous that Tony seems to be moving on, while Edward pushes Kurt to make sure he is.

It’s almost Lily’s final day at the Mill, and Al is looking forward to having some time apart from his fiancée. He complains to Jimmi about not having any time for himself but fails in his many attempts to tell Lily he needs a break.

At the Hollins house, Karen shows Ella and Tom the earphones Rob ordered for them. Tom brings up the fact that their previous ones were noise-cancelling to block the sound of their parents arguing.

Ella gets upset, but when Karen tries to comfort her, Tom calls her an idiot. Karen’s left feeling helpless.

