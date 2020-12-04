Pick of the Plots: Friday 4th December

Imran questions Yasmeen, painting Geoff as a nasty, controlling bully. He shows the court the phone footage of Geoff’s abusive behaviour. Yasmeen describes to the court how she’s been the victim of domestic abuse and talks them through the fateful evening when she attacked Geoff. The prosecution barrister tears into Yasmeen, taking apart her version of events piece by piece.

Alya takes the witness box and endures a grilling from the prosecution barrister. Next, it’s Sally’s turn but the prosecution is quick to point out that her evidence is based purely on hearsay. Later, Yasmeen calls Alya from prison and asserts that it’s now up to the jury to decide her fate.

Meanwhile, Steve visits Oliver’s old room in the hospital only to find it now occupied by another very poorly child. As the mourners gather for Oliver’s memorial service, a breathless Steve arrives. With the service about to start, Leanne’s shocked to spot Sam hovering outside the gardens. Leanne is furious that Nick is placating Sam during Oliver’s memorial service.

Elsewhere, Abi tells Kevin about a plan to have the brewery listed as an historical building. Debbie warns Ray that Abi’s got a plan but she intends to put paid to it. Faye suggests to Ray that he’s been using her.

Also, Peter overhears a tipsy Sarah speaking to Carla and he demands answers.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ian thinks he has outsmarted Max, but Max is seething and planning his revenge – how far will he go? Also fuming with Ian, Ben catches up with him as he is gloating to a journalist about the Lucy Beale award. The police arrive and Ben presumes they are here to speak to him but it’s Ian they arrest.

Meanwhile, Phil speaks to Sharon about pulling the lawyers off as there’s things they don’t need to know but Sharon wants what’s rightfully hers.

Elsewhere, Kathy rushes to the station to help Ian but his son Peter isn’t as caring and tries to convince Bobby that Ian is in the wrong. Ian immediately blames Kathy for his arrest. Pushed too far now, Kathy serves him some hard truths.

Peter explains to Bobby that they won’t be happy until Ian is gone. Bobby seeing sense in his brother’s words starts to see his dad for who he truly is…

EastEnders, Friday at 8.05pm on BBC One.

Priya lashes out at Jai for the damage he has caused.

Meanwhile, Manpreet warns David off Meena. Has Manpreet destroyed their future?

Elsewhere, returning from her break with Pollard, Brenda fumes to see Nicola has taken control of the café.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.