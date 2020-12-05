The Power of Ten podcast launches with Olympic skier Graham Bell

Decathlon, the UK sports retailer, has launched the podcast.

Strictly’s Aljaz Skorjanec, sprinter Colin Jackson CBE and TV presenter and model Kirsty Gallacher among the names lined up to chat.

The foray into podcasting by the company aims, they note, ‘to help the public maintain healthy lifestyles’.

Decathlon, which has 45 stores across the UK, is launching the podcast in response to the increased interest in exercise amongst the public, which has emerged since the covid-19 crisis hit, with a view to mobilising the nation to maintain healthy and active lifestyles despite the restrictions in place.

The Power of 10 is a six-part series which sees Olympic skier, broadcaster and Dancing on Ice star, Graham Bell, interview guests from the world of showbiz and sport about how they maintain a healthy lifestyle and achieve balance in their lives.

The series features big-name health and lifestyle stars with episodes going live every fortnight across all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Each episode includes a quickfire ‘decathlon round’, which sees them answer 10 questions about their exercise and eating habits, to get to the heart of what keeps them physically and mentally in shape.

The first episode in the series features Bell and Strictly Come Dancing’s Aljaz Skorjanec, who most notably reveals who he is tipping to win this year’s series.

The podcast is designed to engage the public on subjects relating to sport, exercise, mental health and nutrition in a way which is accessible while providing insight into the ways people from different walks of life achieve a healthy lifestyle and maintain balance. The podcast hopes to provide listeners with a broad range of examples as to how they might achieve a healthy lifestyle.

The Decathlon Podcast is now available to stream or download via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and all other major podcasting channels.

Decathlon has 45 stores in the UK and sells a variety of sports equipment, clothing and accessories perfect for those who want to get active, try out new sports or forms of exercise or simply lead a healthy lifestyle.