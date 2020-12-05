Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 9th December

The fallout from the trial verdict reverberates around the street and Geoff and Alya lock horns once more. Geoff attacks Alya at Speed Daal before sloshing lighter fluid around number 6 and setting it alight. With Alya following him to the house a dramatic rooftop stand-off ensues, has Geoff got his ultimate revenge on the Nazirs?

Meanwhile, the residents celebrate halting the progress of the bulldozer. But their joy is short-lived when a massive long-arm digger turns up. In a bid to make peace with Abi, Kevin contacts a councillor friend to alert him to the brewery’s application for listed status. Debbie phones Ray in a panic and soon the protestors are outraged as Ray’s men start to dismantle their camp.

As Ken stands in the bulldozer’s path Abi jumps into the cab of the digger but loses control of the long arm, which smashes down on a nearby substation, knocking out all the power in the surrounding streets. Kevin is baffled as to how Ray got wind of their plans – is the game up for Debbie? In the Bistro a flattered Faye puts aside any misgivings and agrees to join Ray for a drink in the office.

Elsewhere, Peter is concerned when Jenny mentions seeing Carla calling at Daniel’s flat. He furiously accuses them of being lovers. Natasha and Sam are shocked to hear that Leanne has left Nick and is moving away. Sam decides to intervene.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

In the graveyard, Harriet is distracted by a woman standing at the grave where Malone is buried. Harriet’s heart sinks when Jean reveals she is planning on exhuming her father’s body.

Meanwhile, Marlon has a good idea for Paddy.

Elsewhere, Billy is annoyed with Dawn.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Walter is rushed to hospital after collapsing again. Martine needs the family’s help, while Toby’s anger puts Celeste in harm’s way. Grace is suspicious when Celeste lies about her injury and calls Felix to get to the bottom of it.

Meanwhile, Darren is pestering Kurt for an answer on when they’re going to get some money back. Kurt promises that they’ll get their first cheque later today, but Darren needs money now. Later, Kurt’s eyes light up when he thinks he’s got something over Edward and blackmails him for money.

Elsewhere, Damon convinces Liberty to let Brody see his daughter, but she still doesn’t want Sienna around.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Al takes Lily to her endoscopy appointment, still unable to tell her he wants to end their relationship. Both Lily and Al are desperately hoping for a clear result.

Meanwhile. Rob and Karen look for help after Rob sees the bruise Tom gave to Karen, but are told that a referral for a children’s mental health specialist could take months.

Karen calls Jimmi, who offers to take them on temporarily for some general counselling.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.