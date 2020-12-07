Telly Today: Caramel custard, pizzas in freezers and a new battery

Highlights from the telly box for Monday, December 7th.

Tasty offerings

Nigella’s grandmother provides the inspiration for the first recipe: caramel custard which reminds her of the crème caramel she loved as a child.

Next stop is the larder, where Nigella searches through her pasta collection to find the perfect shape for her dish. She settles on fusilloni and grabs a jar of spicy ‘N’duja, which makes an instant sauce alongside cavolo nero.

In the streets of London, Nigella introduces two dishes which she thinks are the perfect match and deeply comforting too. She begins with black pudding meatballs in tomato sauce. Once they are cooking happily, she takes a trip downstairs to her bursting gadget cupboard, where she gets an electric potato masher to prep her brown butter colcannon.

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat, BBC Two, 8pm

Cheap tat fights back

Poundland are investing millions on opening new stores, undergoing refits and launching new product ranges. Their mission is to shed their ‘bargain basement’ reputation and go upmarket in a bid to attract new customers.

At a time when retail is in massive decline, can Poundland possibly grow their billion-pound empire and if so, what’s their secret? In this episode, we meet managing director Barry, not in the boardroom devising strategy, but shoving pizzas into freezers in the Walsall branch of Poundland.

He’s there to help with the launch of their new enterprise ‘Project Diamond’ – a multi-million-pound investment into giving stores a makeover and branching into new product lines like frozen and chilled food.

Retail director Austin visits the Glenrothes store, to see for himself why HQ has decided to plough so much money into shop refits

Inside Poundland, Channel 4, 9pm

Best Laid Plans

While working at their non-profit clinic three hours outside of Atlanta, Nic and Mina treat a patient with a

failing heart VAD, forcing them to find a new battery in time to save her life.

Conrad gets a call from a previous patent in crisis after being sued by Red Rock for medical expenses he can’t afford. Meanwhile, Devon’s VIP patient, Nadine, returns to the ER and Cain tries to get close to Bell’s business partner from the supplement company.

The Resident, Sky Witness, 9pm