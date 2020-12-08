Telly Today: medical dramas, puppy adventures and street art

TV picks for Tuesday, December 8th.

Skylar (Phoebe Pryce), Jeong (Chan Woo Lim) and Josh (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) – feel energised when Hanssen (Guy Henry) gives them a gravely ill patient to diagnose and treat.

Across three days, they have to work together, which turns out to be tricky, but they soon realise that three heads are better than one.

On AAU, Cameron (Nic Jackman) and Chloe (Amy Lennox) are pitted against each other when they both board for the same Advisory role. Chloe is shocked to find out that Cameron has tried to stitch her up by sabotaging her chances in her interview, leaving things hanging in the balance over who is going to be the successful candidate.

On Keller, Sacha (Bob Barrett) and Jodie (Sian Reese-Williams) bond even closer together following Sacha’s domestic outburst. When everyone shows huge concern about their toxic relationship, this makes Jodie even more determined to get her claws into Sacha.

Holby City, BBC One, 7.50pm

The equally mysterious and notorious artist Banksy dominates tales from the world of street art, but in The Banksy Job, the spotlight shines on another character— the gritty, charismatic, and larger-than-life, AK47—an ex-porn star and acid rave promoter turned selfanointed ‘art terrorist.’

Declaring himself the villain to Banksy’s hero, AK47 sets out to swipe a well-known piece of Banksy’s public art, in broad daylight, in Central London, no less. The ensuing heist thriller is told to us by AK47 himself, and a highly entertaining art-world caper begins.

The Banksy Job, Sky Arts, 9pm

In the multi-cam series Mr. Iglesias, Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater.

He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal (Oscar Nuñez), but also to help them unlock their full potential. Sherri Shepherd co-stars.

Mr Iglesias, streaming from today on Netflix

In 2016, mother-of-four Saima Khan was found dead in her home, stabbed 68 times while her children slept upstairs.

Sabah Khan played the role of the grieving sister, but in truth she was spinning a web of deceit, as she had murdered her own sister in a pre-meditated attack. This was the end result of a four-year affair between Sabah and Saima’s husband, Hafeez.

Growing jealous of playing second-fiddle to her sister, Sabah’s mind turned to murder, investigating various different methods before attempting to stage the killing as a random burglary.

However, her guilt shone through under police scrutiny, and she was imprisoned for life with a minimum of 22 years.

Britain’s Most Evil Killers: Sabah Khan, Sky Crime, 9pm

Teenage Labrador puppy Olive goes on her first overseas adventure, all the way to the South of France,where she experiences a lot of new smells, tastes and even dogs from another culture.

Meanwhile, Bavarian Mountain Hound puppy Herman explores an unknown part of his farm – the stables – and meets the giants who occupy this fascinating place. Italian Spinone Luigi’s new life is full of adventures with his new housemates. He goes wild with his new doggy friends and his tracking instincts are awoken as he follows a bunch of geese around a swamp. Well, the garden pond, anyway.

Irish Setter Ernie voyages across the Irish Sea, from Northern Ireland to Norfolk. Then, on a hot summer’s day, he joins his new family on a boat expedition across the Broads, to eventually reach their ultimate goal… the pub!

The secret life of Puppies, Channel 5, 7pm