Rooftop drama for Corrie’s 60th night

The rooftops of Weatherfield have been a symbol of the world’s longest running television soap opera for 60 years, so it seems fitting that Coronation Street’s anniversary episode will see high drama above the cobbles.

Millions of Coronation Street fans breathed a collective sigh of relief on Monday as Yasmeen Metcalfe was found not guilty of the attempted murder of her abusive husband.

But, as these newly released photographs show, the nightmare is far from over for Yasmeen and granddaughter Alya Nazir.

The drama heads up on the roof for Geoff and Yasmeen

“In order to film these close contact scenes the actors, stunt doubles and stunt coordinators self isolated and were covid tested regularly throughout the two week shoot.” – ITV

This is the terrifying moment in tonight’s (Weds 9th) 60th anniversary episode when Yasmeen finds herself stranded on the roof of her house chased by evil Geoff Metcalfe.

Geoff gives Yasmeen the keys to number 6 to collect her belongings, but, after brutally attacking Alya in the bistro he heads over to the house.

The Corrie ‘backlot set’ at the ITV Studios in Salford

Yasmeen is shocked and terrified to find her tormentor has locked the doors and as he sets fire to the living room she runs upstairs and climbs out onto the roof.

There is no escape for poor Yasmeen with Geoff in pursuit and her cries for help are drowned out by the protestors out on the street. As Geoff gets closer Alya appears on the roof, is she in time to rescue her gran?

Behind the scenes of the 60th rooftop scenes

With the police investigating Yasmeen’s claims of being coercively controlled, has Geoff given them the evidence they need to arrest him? Is Geoff’s reign of terror over his wife finally at an end?

“A duplicate low rooftop was built on site and green screen technology used to recreate the background. Although stunt doubles were used for some shots the majority of the scenes called for the actors to wear a safety harness as they climbed the makeshift rooftop.” – ITV

Coronation Street, tonight on ITV.