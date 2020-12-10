Argos to sponsor Coronation Street

Argos has has been announced as Coronation Street’s new headline sponsor.

The retailer’s sponsorship of the long-running saga will come into effect early next year. The campaign, facilitated by Omnicom Media Group’s PHD and Drum, will be a fully integrated partnership including broadcast, hub, product placement and extensive off-air activation.

“ITV are delighted to welcome Argos on board to sponsor Coronation Street. A cultural phenomenon, Coronation Street is a truly beloved and iconic brand across the world, and as the show enters its seventh decade, what better time to hail a new commercial era for the show.” – Mark Trinder, Director of Commercial Sales and Partnerships at ITV

News of the partnership was confirmed by ITV CEO Carolyn McCall during ITV’s virtual palooza, hot on the heels of Coronation Street reaching its historic anniversary milestone on Wednesday 9th December, 60 years to the day since its debut on ITV.

Argos is only the fourth headline sponsor in Coronation Street’s 60 year history following in the footsteps of Cadbury, Harveys Furniture and Compare the Market.

The ITV Studios production is the most watched continuing drama in the country, attracting an average of 6.9 million viewers across its six episodes every week.

“Coronation Street is extremely pleased to be linking up with Argos. Both are quintessentially British brands which have carved out a huge amount of affection and loyalty from viewers and customers by being there for them through thick and thin. And as we both drive forward into a new era, it feels like a fitting and exciting partnership.” – John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama at ITV

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.