Casualty return date confirmed by BBC

Casualty will return on 2nd January with one of its most powerful episodes to date, showing these extraordinary times through the lens of the Emergency Department staff.

As COVID 19 reaches the ED, will the team cope with the toughest challenge of their careers?

Clinical Lead Connie’s (Amanda Mealing) leadership qualities are pushed to their very limit when several of her team fall ill with the virus in the line of duty. Can Connie rally the troops as they watch the news coming in from Italy of mass casualties and overwhelmed hospitals? Can she keep her personal feelings in check when her lover Jacob (Charles Venn) himself falls ill with the virus?

Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) realises she must do everything she can to care for her unborn baby, and Will (Jack Nolan) feels angry and frustrated as the hospital struggles to cope with the mounting pressure.

Casualty, like other BBC continuing drama series, took a lengthy hiatus from filming this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming resumed in early September with the Beeb explaining that comprehensive production protocols had been put into place to ensure that the programme could be made safely.

“We are thrilled to be back in production with BBC’s longest running medical show. The writers, Casualty teams, cast and crew are back on set with stories that reflect the extraordinary times we are living through.” – Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios

The BBC Studios production will have a shorter slot duration of forty minutes upon its return.