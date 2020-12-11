Coronation Street releases new images as Who Attacked Adam plot begins

During the final moments of tonight’s (11 December) hour-long show, which marked the culmination of a week of 60th anniversary celebrations for the ITV serial, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) was struck from behind in the Bistro.

But who could be responsible for the attack? ITV have hinted at who the mystery assailant might be with the release of a new image showing the possible suspects.

Love rat Adam has hurt both family and friends in recent months, cheating on his estranged wife Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and sleeping with his uncle Peter’s partner, Carla Connor (Alison King), which has driven Peter (Chris Gascoyne) to hit the bottle once more.

Adam has a knack of rubbing people up the wrong way and the friction between him and Gary Windass (Mikey North), Sarah’s ex, has been mounting for months. Did Gary finally snap or was this a crime of passion?

Gary’s certainly got a motive; Adam knows the truth about him killing loan shark Rick Neelan and has been threatening to blow his secret for months. With the police now on his back and having been thrown out by wife Maria (Samia Longchambon), could Gary have decided it was time to silence a smug Adam once and for all?

Gary was last seen brooding in the furniture shop, while we also saw Sarah slip back into the Platts after the attack. Adam broke Sarah’s heart when he refused to accept her burying the truth about Gary, before then sleeping with a string of women while separated, including his Carla. Disgusted by his latest conquest did Sarah lash out?

Carla bitterly regrets the night she spent with Adam and begged him to keep it a secret from Peter, knowing the truth would destroy him. While out looking for a drunk Peter last night did she lose her cool with Adam for spilling the beans?

Or was it Peter, his world shattered and all his old demons back to haunt him. Betrayed by the love of his life and his nephew did Peter have a moment of madness and take his revenge? We last saw Peter slumped outside in the street holding a brick and a whiskey bottle, giving him both a motive and a weapon?

Over the coming weeks as Adam battles in hospital we’ll see the police close in on their prime suspect. But have they got the right one?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV