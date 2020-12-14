Amazon and Sky deal brings Prime Video to Sky Q and NOW TV to Fire TV

Sky Q customers can find Prime Video by saying “Launch Prime Video” into their voice remote to pair their Sky Q box with their existing Prime membership. A free 30-day trial is available for those who have not yet sampled Amazon Prime Video’s content offering.

In the UK, Italy and Ireland the Amazon Prime Video app will launch on NOW TV devices, as well as Sky Ticket devices in Germany, on 14th December. The app is also being rolled out across Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick 4K from today.

“Sky Q customers are receiving an early Christmas present in the form of Amazon Prime Video. Anyone who needs to get stuck into something new after The Undoing on Sky Atlantic will now be able to flip right over to The Boys on Prime Video, without ever leaving Sky Q.” – Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky

The NOW TV app will also be available on select Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs in Italy, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland through early 2021 with Sky Ticket also rolling out on Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs in Germany through the first part of 2021

Fire TV customers who are not yet NOW TV customers can sign up to NOW TV passes, including Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Sky Sports by visiting nowtv.com/amazon.