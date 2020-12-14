Amazon and Sky deal brings Prime Video to Sky Q and NOW TV to Fire TV

Sky and Amazon have announced a new long-term partnership that will see Prime Video launch on Sky and NOW TV devices across Europe from 14th December, while the NOW TV and Sky Ticket apps will also come to Fire TV devices.
The deal means that customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy will be able to watch all the most talked-about and award-winning TV series, films and sport from Sky and Prime Video in one place.
“With new Amazon Original series like survival drama The Wilds and The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt launching in December, this deal opens up new depths of entertainment for Sky and NOW TV customers, all in one place. And in time for Christmas, movie fans will have access to a wide range of new releases and family favourites across Prime Video including Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Uncle Frank and I’m Your Woman for the ultimate movie marathon.” – Sky Press Office
Sky Q customers can find Prime Video by saying “Launch Prime Video” into their voice remote to pair their Sky Q box with their existing Prime membership. A free 30-day trial is available for those who have not yet sampled Amazon Prime Video’s content offering.
In the UK, Italy and Ireland the Amazon Prime Video app will launch on NOW TV devices, as well as Sky Ticket devices in Germany, on 14th December. The app is also being rolled out across Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick 4K from today.
“Sky Q customers are receiving an early Christmas present in the form of Amazon Prime Video. Anyone who needs to get stuck into something new after The Undoing on Sky Atlantic will now be able to flip right over to The Boys on Prime Video, without ever leaving Sky Q.” – Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky
The NOW TV app will also be available on select Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs in Italy, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland through early 2021 with Sky Ticket also rolling out on Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs in Germany through the first part of 2021
Fire TV customers who are not yet NOW TV customers can sign up to NOW TV passes, including Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Sky Sports by visiting nowtv.com/amazon.
One Reply to “Amazon and Sky deal brings Prime Video to Sky Q and NOW TV to Fire TV”
Just typical of SKY now owned by AT&T to do a deal with Amazon this Monster will swallow up Amazon being the Worlds Biggest Phone Company they dont care about people having choice they would want to be a MONPOLY like KCON in Hull where no other phone company exists apart from them and its been like that since 1904 so not even POST OFFICE TELEPHONES operated in Hull so dont get conned by AT&T!!