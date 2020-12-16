Ranvir Singh reflects on Strictly Come Dancing journey

Fresh from the Strictly dancefloor, Ranvir Singh appeared on ITV’s Lorraine today and revealed that she will be hosting the programme next week while Lorraine Kelly is on holiday.

Ranvir will host Lorraine on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, while Andi Peters will return from his summer stint to host the Christmas Eve show.

When Lorraine commented that she will be tuning in from home, Ranvir laughed and said: “I better not mess it up when the boss is watching!”

Ranvir went on to reflect on her Strictly journey, revealing: “I couldn’t believe how far I had got, to be honest. To get so close and to not make the final, it does hurt a little bit, but in the end really, I am glad that we left on a beautiful dance – and I don’t mean the jive obviously!”

She continued: “It’s incredible what you can learn in two months. I know that sounds like quite a long time but we did lots of different dances. To learn that you have something called ‘a ballroom frame’ which Anton du Beke said was the best he had seen on Strictly in years… who knew?”

On her partner Giovanni Pernice, she said: “He has got very high standards. He wants you to be as good as you possibly can… He was like ‘Pull you shoulder down’ and it’s actually quite physically challenging to hold that position for that long. He was just like ‘That’s not good enough’ for hours and hours and hours but I did respond to it. If it was up to me I would have had a tea break every 20 minutes!”

Ravir noted that she struggled with the Latin dances more than the ballroom routines as they “take a lot more body confidence.”

Speaking about how challenging it was juggling her day job on Good Morning Britain with the long hours of dance practice, she revealed: “I think in the end maybe a little bit of tiredness crept up on me. Giovanni, if he was here, would say that my energy levels started to reduce a little bit towards the end.”

Ranvir described the messages from female viewers who claim that they have been inspired by her as “beautiful” and said she has a soft spot for Bill Bailey when asked who she would like to win the series.