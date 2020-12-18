Comedian Kieran Hodgson to launch a new podcast in 2021

Two Doors Down regular Kieran Hodgson is set to launch a brand-new podcast on 6th January 2021. Makes Art Will Travel will explore the world of artists on the road.

Kieran’s work as a comedian takes him the length and breadth of the country; playing gigs and filming, and this is something that is true of so many artists and performers.

This may sound like a wonderful lifestyle, but comfortable transport and a decent hotel is a luxury many artists are forced to forgo on low-budget tours. In this new podcast, Hodgson interviews artists from all fields and walks of life to discuss their experiences of touring: how and why they do it, where they go, and what they’ve learned in the process.

Listeners can expect a glimpse into a side of showbiz that often remains hidden: the practicalities of life on the road and rails – travelling on buses, trains, planes, in hired vans, not forgetting the much relied on Megabus.

At a time when the whole country is stuck at home, people have a newfound appreciation for simple freedoms they may have taken for granted: to travel and experience different cultures and lifestyles and to experience live performance. ‘Makes Art Will Travel’ is a celebration of those freedoms, and of the stories and life lessons they have brought to countless people.

From the excitement of an unexpected triumph in a village hall in Oxfordshire, to the nightmare of a slow train home after getting booed off stage in Sunderland, Kieran talks through the mental and physical wear and tear that being a touring artist can mean.

Guests for the first series:

Josie Long – Comedian

Lolly Adefope – Comedian & Actor

Grado – Wrestler

Rose Matafeo – Comedian

Ben Glassberg-Frost – Conductor

Liz Jadav – Actor

Ruben Platt AKA ‘SwingTing’ – DJ

Rosie Jones – Comedian

Arabella Weir – Actor and Comedian

Kiri Pritchard-McLean – Comedian