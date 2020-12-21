ITV soap stars to go head to head as The Big Quiz returns tonight

This annual grudge match between Salford’s Corrie and Leeds’ Emmerdale is back for another outing on the channel with Stephen Mulhern hosting proceedings.

The cast of both shows will battle it out in the hour long show which tests the actors on their knowledge of Coronation Street and Emmerdale’s biggest moments from the past year.

Jack P. Shepherd and Mark Charnock have reprised their roles as team captains for Coronation Street and Emmerdale respectively.

Joining Jack are Simon Gregson and Sair Khan, while Mark is accompanied by the farm’s finest Karen Blick and Jay Kontzle.

“With the scores tied at three victories each from previous years, the pressure is well and truly on for the two teams. But which soap will claim the top spot and reign triumphant this year?” – ITV Press Office

The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale airs tonight at 9.00pm on ITV.