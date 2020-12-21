The Nag’s Head from Only Fools and Horses tops Nation’s favourite on-screen pub poll

Liberty Games has conducted a survey to find out the nation’s favourite on-screen boozer, as well as analysing the price of a pint, the location and the IMDb score of each pub.

• The Nag’s Head, from Only Fools and Horses, is the nation’s favourite on-screen boozer, with 17.2% agreeing it is the pub they would most like to visit

• Yorkshire has the majority of the nation’s favourite on-screen pubs – a total of 4 out of 12 pubs are located in Yorkshire

• Archer Hotel, from Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, has the cheapest pint available at just £3.20

• The Woolpack from Emmerdale and The Leaky Cauldron from Harry Potter are Brit’s second and third favourite fictional pub

As a nation, we’re lovers of pubs and television programmes, with around 40,000 pubs in the UK and almost 27 million televisions between us. So there’s no doubt that we’ll have our thoughts on what the best on-screen boozer is. But who knew that some of our favourite on-screen pubs actually exist?

The Nag’s Head from Only Fools and Horses is the nation’s favourite on-screen boozer, with 17.2% of respondents agreeing that the pub is the one they would most like to have a pint in.

The Woolpack from Emmerdale and The Leaky Cauldron from the Harry Potter series, are the second and third favourite fictional pubs with 13.4% and 12.6% of respondents agreeing they are their pub they would most like to have a drink in respectively.

The top 10 on-screen pubs that Brits would most like to have a drink in:

1 The Nag’s Head – Only Fools and Horses

2 The Woolpack – Emmerdale

3 The Leaky Cauldron – Harry Potter

4 The Crab & Lobster – Doc Martin

5 The Aidensfield Arms – Heartbeat

6 The Drovers Arms – All Creatures Great and Small

7 The Railway Arms – Life on Mars

8 Archer Hotel – Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps

9 The Boatman – Four Weddings and a Funeral

10 The Slaughtered Lamb – An American Werewolf in London

London has the most on-screen pubs, with a whopping 12 pubs open for punters. The location that has the second most pubs featured in TV shows and films is Letchworth Garden City, with a total of eight pubs. Following this, Welwyn Garden City has the third most pubs, with a total of four pubs that have featured on-screen.

Fans of The World’s End will want to travel to the town as the four pubs are all from the hit 2013 film. The town boasts The Cross Hands, The Famous, The First Post and The Old Familiar as key pubs that feature in the film.

Die-hard fans can travel to Bristol, Manchester and Yorkshire to find three on-screen pubs per location – shows such as Being Human, Shameless and Emmerdale are set in these areas. At the opposite ends of the UK, both Cornwall and Glasgow have two pubs that have featured in key TV shows and films – from Cornwall these include Doc Martin and Strawdogs and in Glasgow, these are River City and Still Game.

Birmingham, Buckinghamshire and Camden are all home to one fictional pub – The Garrison from Peaky Blinders, The Boatman from Four Weddings and a Funeral, and The Winchester Club from The Minder.

“Whilst we can’t make the most of pubs at the moment, this lighthearted survey has revealed the nation’s favourite fictional pub with a difference. Being able to visit and have a pint at the pub you watch on-screen each week will bring some nostalgia and escapism to fans and I know we’re all looking forward to when we can visit these pubs in brighter times ahead.” – Liberty Games

The Archer Hotel from Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps based in Runcorn, Cheshire is the location to get the cheapest drink, with a pint costing just £3.20. London is home to the most expensive pints, with Harry Potter’s The Leaky Cauldron and Only Fools and Horses’ The Nag’s Head pints coming in at a staggering £5 each.