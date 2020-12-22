Early release for Hollyoaks festive episodes on All 4

Hollyoaks’ festive episodes are to be made available on All 4 ahead of airing on Channel 4 and E4.

Following last years success, the All 4 Hollyoaks boxset has returned this festive season to give audiences the opportunity to exclusively view the upcoming episodes, with four in total being made available, including two hour-long specials.

Last year, the soap embarked on a flashforward storyline featuring scenes set in the future, so viewers could see what residents of the village would be up to a year down the line. All 4 will have the first viewing of the year-in-the-making flashforward finale.

Revealing the fatal end of one village resident 12 months prior has given the audience much opportunity for speculation, and fans who have been teased all year long will finally discover who is leaving 2020 in a body bag.

Despite coming off air, and facing huge production curve-balls, Hollyoaks has pulled out all the stops to deliver on the original promise of this year-long story.

The four episodes to be included in the box set are:

Episode 5493/94, first airing on E4 on 22.12.20:

It’s Christmas day in Hollyoaks, and in this special hour-long episode, the walls are closing in on evil Edward, but he won’t go down without a fight, as he serves up some far-from-festive mince pies.

Elsewhere, Sienna and Warren’s affair is outed, but can she talk her way out of it, and Luke takes

drastic action to get through to Ollie.

Episode 5495, first airing on E4 on 23.12.20:

Starting with a haunting flashback of Nancy’s optimistic speech given at last years NYE party, we see that present day tells a different story.

Victor gives his final orders to Charlie, Ella and Juliet ahead of tonight’s celebrations, Leela returns, and makes a shocking confession to Peri, John Paul spots a dodgy drug deal, and Tom and Yazz prepare for their midnight wedding.

Episode 5496/97, first airing on E4 on 28.12.20:

It’s the hour-long special flashforward episode set on New Years Eve. Tom is Groom-zilla as he dishes out demands to Mandy and Nancy arranging his big day, but the mums’ soon become distracted when they hear that their children are in danger.

Elsewhere, Juliet is on a mission to protect her loved ones after a threat from Victor puts their lives in jeopardy. Peri finally opens up about her feelings for Juliet, and the children involved in the County Lines run all find themselves at deadly risk, but who is in the body bag…

Episode 5498, first airing on E4 on 29.12.20:

The concluding flashforward episode sees the parents of the village reeling from shock after the recent revelations.

John Paul makes a heart-breaking discovery, and Darren can’t contain his emotions when The Hutch becomes a crime scene. Meanwhile, Ollie’s actions threaten to tear Cindy and Luke apart.

The box set will be available on All 4 on 22nd December via this link.